NFL to hear Garrett’s appeal early this week
CLEVELAND — Myles Garrett will soon learn when he can play again.
The Cleveland Browns star defensive end, who was suspended indefinitely after the NFL ruled he used a helmet “as a weapon” to strike Pittsburgh quarterback Mason Rudolph in the head, will have his appeal heard by the league early this week, a person familiar with the timeline told The Associated Press on Sunday.
Garrett was suspended for at least the final six regular-season games — and the playoffs, if Cleveland qualifies — for his violent outburst in the closing seconds of the Brown’s 21-7 victory over the Steelers on Thursday night.
The players’ appeals will be heard by league officers Derrick Brooks and James Thrash, both former players.
Garrett could argue he was provoked, and it’s possible he could have his suspension reduced.
Mexico’s Azteca hopes to shine after debacle
MEXICO CITY — Mexico City’s Azteca Stadium is looking to put its best face forward Monday night when it hosts a regular-season matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Chargers, after last season’s NFL game had to be moved to the L.A. Coliseum in a major black eye for the arena and the league.
Poor field conditions forced the last-minute change of venue and since then league and stadium officials have taken steps to ensure the marquee event comes off without a hitch in one of the NFL’s most important overseas markets.
The hybrid turf that never quite took in Azteca has been swapped out for natural grass.
Colts’ Mack, Bengals’ Tate suffer injuries
An injury to Marlon Mack did little to slow Indianapolis.
Mack rushed 14 times for 109 yards and a touchdown before leaving with a hand injury in the third quarter of the Colts’ 33-13 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars. His replacement, Jonathan Williams, had 13 carries for 106 yards, the first 100-yard game of his career. The Colts also lost rookie cornerback Rock Ya-Sin to an ankle injury in the third quarter.
In the Bengals’ loss at Oakland, Cincinnati wide receiver Auden Tate was carted off the field with a scary-looking neck injury after he was hit from behind by Curtis Riley. After a delay of several minutes, Tate flashed a thumbs-up as he was moved off the field.
Cincinnati lost cornerback William Jackson and defensive end Carlos Dunlap to injuries in the fourth quarter as it fell to 0-10 and was eliminated from playoff contention.
Colts’ Vinatieri sets NFL record for FG attempts
Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri broke Morten Andersen’s league record for career field-goal attempts midway through the second quarter against Jacksonville.
Vinatieri made the 34-yarder to give Indianapolis a 10-7 lead over Jacksonville with 8:26 left in the first half.
He now has 710 attempts, one more than Andersen. Vinatieri already held the record for most field goals made, now at 597, and is the NFL’s career scoring leader with 2,660 points.
