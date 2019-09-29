ARIZONA CARDINALS
Fitzgerald moves into 2nd all-time in catches
Cardinals receiver Larry Fitzgerald has passed Tony Gonzalez for second on the NFL’s all-time receptions list.
Fitzgerald entered the game against Seattle needing four catches to tie Gonzalez at 1,325.
Fitzgerald extended his streak of games with a catch to 231 second all-time with a 1-yard catch on Arizona’s opening drive. He tied Gonzalez with an 11-yard reception in the fourth quarter and passed him with a 13-yard catch on the next play.
Jerry Rice is the NFL career leader with 1,549 catches. Fitzgerald is second all-time in receiving yards behind Rice.
BUFFALO BILLS
Gore tops 15,000-yard rushing mark
Running back Frank Gore led Buffalo with 109 yards rushing, and in the process became the fourth player in NFL history to top 15,000 yards rushing.
The 36-year-old entered the game needing 88 yards. He topped 100 yards rushing for the 45th time of his career.
DENVER BRONCOS
Miller reaches century mark in sacks
Von Miller has collected his 99th and 100th career regular-season sacks, making him the fourth-fastest player in NFL history to reach the century mark.
Miller took down Jacksonville quarterback Gardner Minshew twice in the first half as Denver built a 17-3 lead. Those were Miller’s first sacks of the season.
Bradley Chubb also got his first sack of the season.
The Broncos had been sackless until Sunday. They are still looking for their first takeaway of the season.
NEWENGLAND PATRIOTS
CB McCourty matches team record with INT
Patriots cornerback Devin McCourty matched a team record by extending his interception streak to a fourth consecutive game.
McCourty made a leaping catch to pick off Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen on his deep pass into double coverage over the middle and intended for John Brown to end the Bills’ first drive. McCourty matched the record set by Mike Haynes in 1976.
OAKLAND RAIDERS
LB Burfict ejected after helmet-to-helmet hit
Raiders linebacker Vontaze Burfict has been ejected after making a helmet-to-helmet hit on Colts tight end Jack Doyle.
Doyle picked up the first down with a 5-yard reception on third-and-4. Burfict was called for a personal foul for leading with his helmet and was ejected following a replay review.
