BALTIMORE — Perhaps the most impressive aspect of the Baltimore Ravens’ seven-game winning streak and the stellar play of Lamar Jackson is how easily the team and its quarterback have steamrolled several of the best teams in the NFL.
The defending NFC champion Los Angeles Rams, playing at home on Monday night, were victimized by Jackson and a swarming defense in a 45-6 blowout. Jackson threw five touchdown passes, ran for 95 yards and seemingly moved closer to putting an MVP trophy next to the Heisman he received in 2016 with Louisville.
Jackson is more interested in a different piece of hardware — the one that comes with winning the NFL championship.
“I’m not worried about MVP. If it comes, it comes,” he said. “I’ll be satisfied; but I’m trying to win a Super Bowl. That’s a team award; that’s what I want.”
The Ravens’ winning streak — tied for the longest in franchise history — could be tested by the San Francisco 49ers (10-1), who are tied for the best record in the NFL and headed to Baltimore (9-2) on Sunday afternoon.
Browns reinstate DT Ogunjobi after brawl
CLEVELAND — Browns defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi probably won’t get another chance to shove Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph this season.
Ogunjobi was reinstated to Cleveland’s roster Tuesday after serving a one-game suspension for his involvement in the recent benches-clearing brawl with the Steelers. He was disciplined by the NFL for pushing a helmet-less Rudolph to the ground during the Nov. 14 melee between the AFC North rivals, who meet again Sunday at Heinz Field.
Ogunjobi was one of 33 players fined for the ugly scene between the teams, a skirmish triggered by Browns defensive end Myles Garrett pulling off Rudolph’s helmet and hitting him over the head with it.
Steelers name Hodges starter against Browns
Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin named Devlin “Duck” Hodges his starting quarterback for Sunday’s rematch with the Browns at Heinz Field.
The move comes after starter Mason Rudolph was benched in the second half against the Cincinnati Bengals in a 16-10 win by the Steelers. Rudolph is near the bottom of the NFL’s quarterback ratings, but the move also could take some of the heat off the game given the melee in the Browns’ 21-7 victory almost two weeks ago.
Polamalu among 25 HOF semifinalists
Safety Troy Polamalu, wide receiver Reggie Wayne and linebacker Patrick Willis are first-year eligible players among the 25 semifinalists of the modern era for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Also on the list, which will be cut to 15 on Jan. 2, are previous finalists John Lynch, Steve Atwater, Tony Boselli, Steve Hutchinson, Isaac Bruce, Edgerrin James and Alan Faneca.
Five former players will be elected to the class of 2020 on Feb. 1, the day before the Super Bowl. They will be inducted into the Canton, Ohio, shrine in August.
The hall also will induct 10 senior candidates, three contributors and two coaches in a special centennial class in 2020.
