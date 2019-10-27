Patriots, 49ers stay perfect going into Week 9
Both of the NFL’s remaining undefeated teams will take that distinction into Week 9.
The New England Patriots beat the Cleveland Browns 27-13 in coach Bill Belichick’s 300th career victory, playoffs included. The San Francisco 49ers rolled past Carolina, ending the Panthers’ four-game winning streak with a 51-13 thumping.
The Patriots are 8-0, while the 49ers are 7-0 with their open week already behind them.
San Francisco is up next in trying to keep the perfect record intact, facing Arizona in an NFC West matchup Thursday night. New England plays AFC North-leading Baltimore next Sunday.
Browns have turnovers on three straight plays
The Cleveland Browns turned the ball over on three straight plays in the first quarter, leading to two Patriots scores as the undefeated defending champions opened a 17-0 lead on a wet and cold day in New England.
First, Nick Chubb coughed up the ball as he headed into the line of scrimmage at the Cleveland 23. Dont’a Hightower picked it up and ran it in for a touchdown.
After the extra point and kickoff, the Browns took over at their own 40 and on the first play Chubb broke free for 44 yards. But as Chubb approached the end zone, Jonathan Jones punched the ball out and Devin McCourty recovered at the 4.
The Cleveland defense held. But on the first play after the Patriots punted, Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield tried a shovel pass but it was intercepted by defensive end Lawrence Guy, who ran 5 yards to the 11. Two plays later Tom Brady hit Julian Edelman for a touchdown to make it 17-0.
Evans becomes Bucs’ leader in receptions
Mike Evans had quite a day against the Tennessee Titans, becoming Tampa Bay’s career leader in receptions.
Evans caught a 2-yard touchdown pass early in the third quarter, giving him 431 receptions for his career. That helped him pass James Wilder (430).
Evans had the 23rd game of his career with 100 yards or more receiving by halftime, padding his team lead in that category. He had 11 catches for 198 yards and two TDs early in the fourth quarter.
Vikings’ Kearse arrested on suspicion of DWI
MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota Vikings backup safety Jayron Kearse has been arrested in Minneapolis on suspicion of driving while impaired and with a loaded gun.
The Minnesota State Patrol says a trooper stopped Kearse just before 4 a.m. Sunday after seeing a Mercedes drive around a barricade onto a closed portion of Interstate 94 and “observed signs of alcohol impairment.”
The patrol says Kearse had a blood alcohol level of 0.10 percent, above Minnesota’s legal limit of 0.08 percent, and a loaded firearm in the car.
