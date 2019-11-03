Giants’ Shepard out for Monday’s game
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The New York Giants have placed wide receiver Sterling Shepard back in the concussion protocol, ruling him out of Monday’s game against Dallas.
The Giants (2-6) made the announcement on Sunday. Shepard had just been cleared on Friday and deemed able to play against the NFC East-leading Cowboys (4-3). Shepard missed the past three games after suffering a concussion on Oct. 6 against Minnesota.
According to Giants coach Pat Shurmur, Shepard told head athletic trainer Ronnie Barnes on Saturday night that he wasn’t feeling well and was sent for further examination.
Colts QB Brissett leading list of injuries
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett hurt his left knee, leaving the game at Pittsburgh early in the second quarter after one of his offensive linemen fell on his leg shortly after he released a pass. Backup Brian Hoyer hit tight end Jack Doyle for an 11-yard touchdown pass as Brissett went into the medical tent for further evaluation.
Philadelphia wide receiver DeSean Jackson’s return lasted one series. Jackson had one catch for five yards before he left with an unspecified injury. Jackson was back in the lineup for the first time in two months after suffering an abdominal injury.
Minnesota wide receiver Adam Thielen also had his return short-circuited. After missing the previous game with a hamstring injury, Thielen aggravated the injury in the first quarter at Kansas City after dropping a pass on the opening series for the Vikings. He was announced as questionable to return.
Cowboys’ Witten to devote Monday to team
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Jason Witten is returning to “Monday Night Football” in his more accustomed role as the Dallas Cowboys’ tight end and not an analyst for ESPN.
The 37-year-old will not be wearing a microphone during the network’s prime-time coverage of the matchup between the Cowboys (4-3) and the fading New York Giants, who are 2-6 and riding a four-game losing streak.
Witten wanted no part of being miked for the game. He said he has done it before and he didn’t like it. The mike felt strange over his pads one time, and the other time he played poorly.
NFL’s Allens score hat trick
Brandon Allen guided Denver to a 24-19 win over Cleveland in his first NFL start. Josh Allen quarterbacked Buffalo to victory over Washington, and Kyle Allen did the same for Carolina against Tennessee.
All three unrelated players named Allen were winners. The NFL said that was the first time in the 54-year Super Bowl era that three quarterbacks with the same surname not only started in the same week but won their respective games.
In 2000, Brad Johnson (Washington), Doug Johnson (Atlanta) and Rob Johnson (Buffalo) all started in Week 14. They all lost.
In 1984, Dave Wilson (New Orleans), Marc Wilson (Los Angeles Raiders) and Wade Wilson (Minnesota) all started in Week 16. Only New Orleans won.
