Ex-Hokie shoulders blame for Panthers’ loss
NEW ORLEANS — After hugging Saints counterpart Wil Lutz, Carolina rookie kicker Joey Slye trudged toward the locker room, holding his helmet in one hand while staring at the turf.
Slye felt his failures cost the Panthers a game they desperately wanted to win.
The former Virginia Tech kicker was wide right on a 28-yard, would-be tiebreaking field goal with 1:56 left, depriving Carolina of its first lead and completing a rough day in which he also botched two extra points.
He then watched Lutz’s 33-yard game-winner as time ran out, handing the Panthers (5-6) a crushing 34-31 defeat that dropped them four games behind the Saints in the NFC South and three games behind Minnesota for the final wild card.
“I wanted to be a part of a great win here,” Slye said. “We’re a 5-5 team trying to make the playoffs. We needed this win.”
Steelers QB ‘couldn’t believe’ Garrett’s claim
CINCINNATI — Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph says he “couldn’t believe” a claim that he used a racial slur against Browns defensive lineman Myles Garrett before their altercation in Cleveland.
Garrett was suspended indefinitely for yanking off Rudolph’s helmet and hitting him with it near the end of the Browns’ 21-7 victory on Nov. 14. ESPN reported that during his suspension hearing, Garrett told NFL officials that Rudolph had used a racial slur.
After Pittsburgh’s 16-10 win over Cincinnati on Sunday, Rudolph repeated that he didn’t make any such comment.
“It’s totally untrue and I couldn’t believe it and I couldn’t believe he would go that route after the fact, but it is what it is,” Rudolph told reporters. “I think I’ve moved on.”
Ravens’ Peters set to face old team
LOS ANGELES — Marcus Peters was in downtown Los Angeles last month when the Rams traded him to Baltimore. Instead of stewing over the news or heading straight to the airport, Peters made the 50-mile drive to the Rams’ training complex in Thousand Oaks to say his goodbyes in person.
Peters is a feisty competitor who clashed with teammates and coaches in his previous football stops. But he appears to have nothing but mutual love with the Rams, even after their partnership ended abruptly during its second season when Los Angeles blew up the back end of its defense.
“Happy to see him do as well as he is,” Rams coach Sean McVay said. “He was a big part of a lot of things that we did well over the last couple of years. Other than this week, I’m nothing but a fan of Marcus Peters.”
Peters will see some of his friends again Monday night when the Ravens (8-2) visit the Coliseum to face Los Angeles (6-4), but the Rams defense looks a whole lot different than it did during their NFC championship run last year.
Six of the Rams’ 11 defensive starters in the Super Bowl won’t be on the field Monday, including their entire secondary — and only one of those six absentees is still on the roster.
