The NFL will proceed with its draft but without public events next month in Las Vegas. It’s not yet clear, however, if the draft itself will be held in the city.
Commissioner Roger Goodell said Monday the draft will take place April 23-25 as scheduled, but under a modified format still being developed. The draft will be televised regardless of its venue or format.
“In consideration of current information related to COVID-19 and guidance from medical experts such as the CDC, and in coordination with public authorities in Nevada and the city of Las Vegas, the NFL will modify its plans” the league said in a statement.
The NFL said it is exploring “innovative options” for how the process will be handled and will provide that information as it becomes available.
“This decision reflects our foremost priority: the health and safety of all fans and citizens,” Goodell said. “While this outcome is disappointing both to the NFL and to the Las Vegas community, we look forward to partnering with the Raiders, the city of Las Vegas and the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority for a future NFL draft as well as evaluating opportunities for other major NFL events in Las Vegas in the future, including the Super Bowl.”
Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman said she was “heartbroken,” while the local tourism agency said it supported the decision based on federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations that scheduled events with more than 50 people be canceled to curb the spread of the respiratory illness.
“The top priority today and in the days and weeks ahead is to ensure our community and visitors stay safe,” the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority said in a statement
Panthers add 2 defenders
The Carolina Panthers have agreed to terms with two free agents — Vikings defensive end Stephen Weatherly and Browns cornerback Juston Burris.
Weatherly agreed to a two-year, $12.5 million deal, his agent Blake Baratz announced on Twitter. Weatherly has played in 32 games and started seven in the past two seasons with the Vikings, with 59 tackles and six sacks.
Burris announced on Instagram that he is coming home to play for the Panthers.
Witten likely done with Cowboys
The Dallas Cowboys have re-signed Blake Jarwin, giving their fourth-year player a $24 million, three-year contract with $9 million guaranteed.
The move came a few weeks after Witten said he wanted to keep playing, even if it wasn’t in Dallas.
Witten, 37, set a club record by spending 16 seasons with the Cowboys, the most recent last season after retiring and spending one year as part of the Monday Night Football broadcast team. He is also the Dallas leader in catches and yards receiving. Witten is one receiving touchdown behind Dez Bryant’s career franchise record of 73.
Jarwin, 25, joined the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent in 2017.
