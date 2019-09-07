ALAMEDA, Calif. — Antonio Brown has signed with the New England Patriots hours after the Oakland Raiders cut him, going from the NFL’s cellar to the defending Super Bowl champions on Saturday despite wearing out his welcome with two teams in one offseason.
Brown’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, confirmed the signing to The Associated Press. Brown had been scheduled to earn up to $50 million from Oakland over the three-year deal. Instead, the Patriots guaranteed him $9 million this season, with the potential to earn up to $15 million.
New England opens the season against the Steelers on Sunday night, when they will raise their sixth Super Bowl championship banner. However, Brown is unlikely to play against the Steelers, who traded Brown to Oakland in March after growing tired of his antics.
Brown never made it onto the field in a Raiders uniform.
“We just exhausted everything,” Raiders coach Jon Gruden said. “We tried every way possible to make it work. All I’m going to say is, it’s disappointing.”
Falcons’ Jones agrees to $66M extension
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — One day before the season opener, Atlanta Falcons receiver Julio Jones got his long-awaited contract extension Saturday, agreeing to a three-year, $66 million deal.
The extension is nearly fully guaranteed when he signs. It locks in Jones through the 2023 season and removes a potentially major headache for the Falcons before Sunday’s game at Minnesota.
Jones first sought a new contract more than a year ago. He reported for training camp when the Falcons enhanced his current deal and agreed to discuss a lucrative new extension before this season.
Negotiations dragged on far longer than expected, putting in doubt whether Jones would suit up against the Vikings.
No longer.
“I love this city and I’m committed to being a Falcon for life,” Jones said in a statement issued by the team.
The 30-year-old Jones is a six-time Pro Bowler . He had 113 receptions for an NFL-leading 1,677 yards and eight touchdowns last season.
Heading into his ninth NFL season, he has 698 receptions for 10,731 yards and 51 TDs . Jones is the fourth receiver in NFL history to have three seasons with at least 100 catches and 1,500 yards, joining Antonio Brown, Andre Johnson and Marvin Harrison.
Chargers kicker ruled doubtful for opener
COSTA MESA, Calif. — Los Angeles Chargers kicker Michael Badgley has been downgraded to doubtful for Sunday’s regular-season opener against Indianapolis.
Badgley suffered a groin injury during Friday’s practice. Coach Anthony Lynn said then that if Badgley was unable to play, Ty Long would handle both punting and kicking duties. Long did both the past two seasons with the British Columbia Lions of the Canadian Football League.
Cowboys cut RB Morris
FRISCO, Texas — The Dallas Cowboys have released running back Alfred Morris to make room on the roster for Ezekiel Elliott for Sunday’s season opener against the New York Giants.
The move Saturday came three days after Elliott signed a $90 million, six-year extension to end the two-time rushing champion’s holdout, which lasted the entire preseason.
The release of Morris clears the way for rookie Tony Pollard to be Elliott’s primary backup while also playing special teams.
Dolphins OL Davis signs extension
MIAMI — Miami Dolphins offensive lineman Jesse Davis has signed a contract extension through the 2022 season.
Davis, perhaps the Dolphins’ best blocker after the departure of left tackle Laremy Tunsil in a trade a week ago, played every one of their 920 offensive snaps in 2018. In 2017, he became one of five players in Dolphins history to start at three positions in the offensive line in the same season.
