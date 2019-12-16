RENTON, Wash. — The troubles that have followed Josh Gordon throughout his career continued Monday as the Seahawks wide receiver was suspended indefinitely by the NFL for violating league policies on performance enhancers and substances of abuse.
Gordon was reinstated by the NFL in August after having been suspended indefinitely in December 2018, missing the final three games of last season for violations of the league’s substance abuse policy.
Gordon signed with New England and was among the leading receivers for the Patriots with 20 catches for 287 yards and a touchdown through six games. But he was placed on injured reserve with knee and ankle injuries and was released in late October.
Seattle claimed the oft-troubled receiver off waivers. His first game came in Week 10 against San Francisco when Gordon made a pair of key catches late in Seattle’s 27-24 overtime win.
This is the eighth time Gordon has been suspended by the league or by his team.
Arbitrator rules against Jaguars
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tom Coughlin tried to fine former Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Dante Fowler more than $700,000 for missing “mandatory” appointments with a team trainer or physician.
The NFLPA filed a grievance on behalf of Fowler and other Jaguars players, challenging the club’s right to discipline players in those circumstances. An arbitrator recently ruled in favor of the NFLPA, negating the fines levied by the team in 2018.
“The decision puts a stop to the blatant overreach by the Jaguars and emphasizes the voluntary nature of almost all football activities during the offseason,” the NFLPA said.
Panthers considering starting QB Grier
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Panthers interim coach Perry Fewell said he’s considering making a change at quarterback this week against the Colts. Fewell said he’ll decide Wednesday on whether to turn to Will Grier, a rookie third-round pick from West Virginia, or stick with the struggling Kyle Allen.
Allen had three interceptions in a 30-24 loss to Seattle on Sunday, resulting in Carolina’s sixth straight loss. He has thrown 15 picks and lost seven fumbles this season.
Falcons lose McKinley
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Falcons defensive end Takk McKinley is out for the final two games of the season with a shoulder injury.
Coach Dan Quinn confirmed Monday that McKinley will go on season-ending injured reserve after leaving Atlanta’s win at San Francisco in the first quarter.
Saints claim Jenkins
New Orleans claimed Janoris Jenkins off waivers on Monday after the Giants cut the veteran corner on Friday.
Jenkins, 31, rejoins former Giants teammate Eli Apple in New Orleans. The Giants released Jenkins due to his second use of the word “retard” on Twitter and his refusing to apologize.
Chiefs claim Suggs
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Chiefs claimed pass rusher and seven-time Pro Bowler Terrell Suggs off waivers Monday, filling a hole at defensive end after losing Alex Okafor to a torn pectoral muscle a day earlier.
