NEW ORLEANS — Saints quarterback Drew Brees has been diagnosed with a torn ligament near the thumb of his throwing hand that is expected to sideline him at least six weeks, said a person familiar with the situation.
Brees has elected to have surgery, but it is not yet clear when the operation will take place or who will perform it, the person said. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Monday because the diagnosis has not been announced.
Brees left Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams in the first quarter after the thumb on his right hand hit the hand of on-rushing Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald on the follow-through of a throw.
The Saints lost the game 27-9, with backup Teddy Bridgewater going 17 for 30 passing for 165 yards during the last three-plus quarters.
Saints coach Sean Payton declined on Monday to go into detail about Brees’ condition or even rule him out for this Sunday’s game in Seattle.
Payton also declined to address what his offense would look like without Brees under center going forward.
“I’m sorry, I’m just not going to answer hypothetical questions right now,” Payton said. “I’m not going to do it.”
Williams in no hurry to rejoin Redskins
The standoff between the Washington Redskins and their star left tackle, Trent Williams, is heading into the season’s third week, and it doesn’t appear as if it will end soon, according to people with knowledge of the situation.
One person with knowledge of the Redskins’ thinking said Williams is not expected to return this week ahead of Washington’s Monday night game against the Chicago Bears, despite recent media speculation that Williams might be willing to end his 3 1/2 month holdout as early as this month.
The person said the team continues to “wait out” Williams, believing that the tackle will eventually tire of missing game checks and incurring the fines that have piled up since he began missing training camp practices. The person also said Redskins owner Daniel Snyder does not want to renegotiate Williams’s contract as a way to end the holdout.
Colts coach remains confident in kicker
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Colts coach Frank Reich still wants Adam Vinatieri to be his kicker.
For now, he is.
The NFL’s career scoring leader left the team complex Monday afternoon without speaking to reporters, though he promised a day earlier he would as speculation swirled that the 46-year-old might retire.
“In a strange way before the game started yesterday, I was kind of hoping it came down to a 60-yard field goal to win the game,” Reich said.
Given Vinatieri’s history, Reich has good reason to believe Vinatieri will solve an early-season slump that might go down as the worst of his 24-year career. He’s missed five of eight kicks in the first two games including three extra points, matching his single-season career high.
Shurmur mum on Giants’ starting QB
EASY RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Coach Pat Shurmur has refused to say whether two-time Super Bowl MVP Eli Manning will continue to start at quarterback for the winless New York Giants.
Shurmur said his coaching staff will be discussing all areas after the Giants fell to 0-2, losing their home opener 28-14 to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.
Now in his second season as head coach, Shurmur said Manning has been the starter but he does not want to discuss whether he is thinking about making the change to Daniel Jones.
Jones was taken sixth overall in the NFL Draft and played very well in the preseason. He also is a lot more mobile than Manning.
Brown’s status unclear after new accusation
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — New England Patriots receiver Antonio Brown’s availability is again in limbo this week with the NFL preparing to meet with the former trainer that has filed a civil lawsuit accusing the star receiver of rape and sexual assault.
On Monday, the NFL declined to comment on the allegations against Brown or when it would speak with his accuser. But the league told the Patriots last week that it was opening an investigation into the matter.
Brown has denied the allegations made in the lawsuit. Darren Heitner, a lawyer representing Brown, told The Associated Press his client plans to countersue.
Sports Illustrated also published a story Monday in which a second woman, an unnamed artist, alleged that Brown exposed himself to her while she was working on a mural for him at his Pittsburgh home in 2017. In a statement issued Monday via Twitter, Heitner said Brown also denies the allegation made in the SI story.
Dolphins’ Super Bowl odds now 20,000 to 1
MIAMI — The Miami Dolphins had forced a punt for once, and Jakeem Grant was about to field the kick when teammate Johnson Bademosi ran into him and sent him sprawling, so the ball was downed at the 8-yard line.
This team literally cannot get out of its own way.
The Dolphins are 0-2 and have been outscored 102-10; no team since 1961 had a worse point differential after two games. Miami’s odds of winning the Super Bowl have soared to 20,000 to 1, or 20 times worse than any other team.
The Dolphins rank last in the NFL in total offense (192 ypg), scoring (5.0 ppg), first downs (11.5 per game) and turnover margin (minus-6).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.