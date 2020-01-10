CLEVELAND — Josh McDaniels is back home. Maybe not just to visit.
The Patriots offensive coordinator, whose first shot as an NFL coach didn’t go well, interviewed Friday for seven hours with the Browns, the team he grew up watching as a kid . McDaniels and wife Laura spent most of the day at the team’s facility in Berea, Ohio.
McDaniels is the eighth candidate to interview with owner Jimmy Haslam and the Browns’ search committee, which could be nearing a decision on the franchise hiring yet another coach after two decades in a search for stability.
This is McDaniels’ third go-around with the Browns, who fired Freddie Kitchens after just one season. The 43-year-old was a candidate for Cleveland’s job in 2009 when it went to Eric Mangini and he took Denver’s job. Then again in 2014, when McDaniels pulled himself from consideration.
He went 5-17 in two seasons as Denver’s head coach and was fired with four games left in 2010.
Chiefs’ pass rush could be pivotal against Texans
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The late-season addition of Terrell Suggs has only helped fellow defensive end Frank Clark and a Kansas City pass rush that had been humming along most of the season, and one that could prove pivotal in its divisional round matchup against Houston.
The veteran of 18 postseason games has helped to cover for the loss of Emmanuel Ogbah and Alex Okafor to season-ending injuries, and he proved in a critical win over the Chargers in the regular-season finale that he can still get after the quarterback.
That might not bode so well for the Texans, who gave up seven sacks to the Buffalo Bills in their overtime victory in last weekend’s wild-card round.
NFL doctor praises Wentz for reporting concussion
PHILADELPHIA — NFL chief medical officer Dr. Allen Sills called Carson Wentz “heroic” for reporting his concussion during Philadelphia’s playoff loss and disputed the notion the league’s system failed the Eagles quarterback.
“Having a concussion and playing through it is not about toughness,” Sills said. “That’s demonstrating a lack of understanding of the severity of the injury. So I applaud Carson Wentz for understanding how serious this injury is and for getting appropriate care that he needs.”
Wentz was injured when Seattle’s Jadeveon Clowney hit him helmet-to-helmet from behind in the first quarter of a 17-9 loss in an NFC wild-card game Sunday.
Wentz threw a couple passes before reporting symptoms . After being examined, he was not allowed to return to the game.
