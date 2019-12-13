NEW YORK — The game was all but over when the New York Jets faced fourth-and-1 in Baltimore territory and Sam Darnold’s hurried pass was knocked away from Jamison Crowder.
A frustrated Darnold trudged to the sideline, where he was met by an equally exasperated coach Adam Gase. With the Jets trailing 42-21 with just over four minutes left Thursday, Darnold and Gase were caught by TV cameras having an animated discussion.
“We were both in the same mind frame, where somebody didn’t execute their job,” Gase explained Friday, “and basically I was [talking] about that and he was doing the same thing.”
Darnold insisted there was no disagreement between the two.
QB Manning to start again for Giants
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Eli Manning will get another start at quarterback for the New York Giants with Daniel Jones still sidelined by a high ankle sprain.
Giants coach Pat Shurmur said Friday that Manning will start on Sunday at home against Miami. Manning returned last Monday night in an OT loss at Philadelphia.
Giants waive Jenkins after Twitter rant
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J — The Giants waived injured cornerback Janoris Jenkins on Friday, days after he engaged in a Twitter conversation in which he used offensive language.
Coach Pat Shurmur made it clear that Jenkins’ actions on social media played a major role in the decision to release him. Jenkins defended his use of the word “retard” in an exchange with a fan, saying it was acceptable language where he grew up.
Dolphins WR Parker inks $40M deal
MIAMI — Dolphins receiver DeVante Parker has signed a contract through 2023 that could be worth up to $40 million, including incentives and bonuses, his agent Jimmy Gould said.
The fifth-year veteran and former first-round pick has 882 yards and six TDs, both career highs, on 55 catches.
Smith-Schuster out
PITTSBURGH — The depleted Steelers offense won’t be getting JuJu Smith-Schuster back for a key game Sunday against the Bills.
The team’s No. 1 wideout left Thursday’s practice early and did not practice Friday, ending hope he’d avoid missing a fourth straight game because of a knee injury.
Cardinals cut Suggs
TEMPE, Ariz. — The Cardinals have released veteran linebacker Terrell Suggs .
The 37-year-old Suggs played in all 13 games and has 35 tackles, including eight for a loss and 5 ½ sacks.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.