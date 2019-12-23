CINCINNATI — The Bengals have secured the top pick in next year’s draft. All that’s left is a send-off for the quarterback who had a hand in their best — and most frustrating — moments in the past decade.
Andy Dalton gets to wrap up his tenure as the Bengals’ franchise quarterback on Sunday when Cincinnati (1-14) hosts the Cleveland Browns (6-9). The Bengals are expected to take a quarterback in the draft — they’ll get the first shot at Heisman winner Joe Burrow of LSU — and give Zac Taylor a chance to mold his offense heading into his second season as head coach.
Dalton has one year left on his contract. Even if the Bengals choose to keep him to mentor the rookie next season, his days leading the franchise are finished.
On Sunday, Miami got a field goal in the final seconds of overtime for a 38-35 win that clinched the NFL’s worst record — and its top draft pick — for the Bengals.
RB Lynch, Seahawks on verge of reunion
RENTON, Wash. — The Seahawks could be reuniting with former star running back Marshawn Lynch, coach Pete Carroll said during his radio show Monday.
Carroll said Lynch is flying to Seattle and will undergo a physical later Monday. Seattle is in desperate need of running backs after Chris Carson (hip) and C.J. Prosise (arm) both suffered season-ending injuries in Sunday’s 27-13 loss to Arizona.
Carroll said reports are that Lynch is in good shape, but whether Seattle signs him will depend on the physical. Lynch has not played in more than a year.
Cardinals QB Murray to have MRI
TEMPE, Ariz. — Arizona rookie quarterback Kyler Murray was scheduled to have an MRI on Monday on his sore right hamstring that he injured in the team’s 27-13 win over Seattle.
Murray left the game in the third quarter on Sunday and was replaced by Brett Hundley. Head coach Kliff Kingsbury called Murray’s status “day to day.” .
Top-seed Ravens to rest Jackson, Ingram
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Having already accomplished all their goals for the regular season, the Baltimore Ravens will play the finale against Pittsburgh this Sunday without quarterback Lamar Jackson, eight-time Pro Bowl guard Marshal Yanda and several other key starters, including injured running back Mark Ingram.
The Ravens (13-2) extended their winning streak to 11 games and clinched the top seed in the AFC playoffs with a 31-15 win over Cleveland on Sunday. Ingram left in the fourth quarter with a calf injury, but should be ready when Baltimore opens the playoffs at home during the second weekend in January.
Chiefs peaking in all phases as playoffs near
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Chiefs were dominant in all phases of their 26-3 victory over the Bears on a cold Sunday night at Soldier Field .
Their defense, now with veteran pass rusher Terrell Suggs in the mix, held their fifth straight opponent to 17 points or fewer, and Patrick Mahomes threw for 251 yards and accounted for three TDs, becoming the fastest quarterback to eclipse 9,000 yards and hit 75 TD passes by reaching the mark in 30 games .
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.