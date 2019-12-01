Bengals 22, Jets 6

CINCINNATI — Andy Dalton returned from his three-week exile Sunday and got a long-awaited win for the coach who benched him, throwing a touchdown pass during a victory over the Jets that ended the longest losing streak in Cincinnati Bengals history.

The Bengals (1-11) had lost 13 in a row since the end of last season. The victory occurred in front of 39,804 fans, which marked the smallest crowd in Paul Brown Stadium history. Bengals coach Zac Taylor got a celebratory ice water bath in the final seconds.

The Jets (4-8) had their three-game winning streak snapped and made dubious history, becoming the first team to lose to two 0-7 or worse teams in the same season. They lost to Miami, which was 0-7 at the time, on Nov. 3.

New York 3 3 0 0 — 6

Cincinnati 7 10 5 0 — 22

First Quarter

NYJ—FG Ficken 42, 9:08.

Cin—Boyd 17 pass from Dalton (Bullock kick), 1:12.

Second Quarter

Cin—FG Bullock 24, 9:13.

Cin—Mixon 5 run (Bullock kick), 1:46.

NYJ—FG Ficken 39, :04.

Third Quarter

Cin—safety, 5:46.

Cin—FG Bullock 47, 1:15.

A—39,804.

NYJ Cin

First downs 15 18

Total Net Yards 271 277

Rushes-yards 17-62 25-44

Passing 209 233

Punt Returns 0-0 3-6

Kickoff Returns 2-32 3-50

Interceptions Ret. 0-0 0-0

Comp-Att-Int 28-48-0 22-37-0

Sacked-Yards Lost 4-30 1-10

Punts 6-41.5 5-47.6

Fumbles-Lost 0-0 2-0

Penalties-Yards 10-106 2-15

Time of Possession 28:19 31:41

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—New York, Bell 10-32, Powell 4-14, Darnold 2-9, Montgomery 1-7. Cincinnati, Mixon 19-44, Bernard 1-4, Dalton 5-(minus 4).

PASSING—New York, Darnold 28-48-0-239. Cincinnati, Dalton 22-37-0-243.

RECEIVING—New York, R.Anderson 7-101, Griffin 5-30, Bell 4-35, Thomas 3-23, Smith 2-23, Crowder 2-8, Powell 2-4, D.Brown 1-9, Berrios 1-5, Montgomery 1-1. Cincinnati, Boyd 5-59, Uzomah 5-51, Tate 4-66, Mixon 4-26, Erickson 2-21, Eifert 1-12, Bernard 1-8.

MISSED FIELD GOALS—Cincinnati, Bullock 48.

Load comments