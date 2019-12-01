Bengals 22, Jets 6
CINCINNATI — Andy Dalton returned from his three-week exile Sunday and got a long-awaited win for the coach who benched him, throwing a touchdown pass during a victory over the Jets that ended the longest losing streak in Cincinnati Bengals history.
The Bengals (1-11) had lost 13 in a row since the end of last season. The victory occurred in front of 39,804 fans, which marked the smallest crowd in Paul Brown Stadium history. Bengals coach Zac Taylor got a celebratory ice water bath in the final seconds.
The Jets (4-8) had their three-game winning streak snapped and made dubious history, becoming the first team to lose to two 0-7 or worse teams in the same season. They lost to Miami, which was 0-7 at the time, on Nov. 3.
New York 3 3 0 0 — 6
Cincinnati 7 10 5 0 — 22
First Quarter
NYJ—FG Ficken 42, 9:08.
Cin—Boyd 17 pass from Dalton (Bullock kick), 1:12.
Second Quarter
Cin—FG Bullock 24, 9:13.
Cin—Mixon 5 run (Bullock kick), 1:46.
NYJ—FG Ficken 39, :04.
Third Quarter
Cin—safety, 5:46.
Cin—FG Bullock 47, 1:15.
A—39,804.
NYJ Cin
First downs 15 18
Total Net Yards 271 277
Rushes-yards 17-62 25-44
Passing 209 233
Punt Returns 0-0 3-6
Kickoff Returns 2-32 3-50
Interceptions Ret. 0-0 0-0
Comp-Att-Int 28-48-0 22-37-0
Sacked-Yards Lost 4-30 1-10
Punts 6-41.5 5-47.6
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 2-0
Penalties-Yards 10-106 2-15
Time of Possession 28:19 31:41
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—New York, Bell 10-32, Powell 4-14, Darnold 2-9, Montgomery 1-7. Cincinnati, Mixon 19-44, Bernard 1-4, Dalton 5-(minus 4).
PASSING—New York, Darnold 28-48-0-239. Cincinnati, Dalton 22-37-0-243.
RECEIVING—New York, R.Anderson 7-101, Griffin 5-30, Bell 4-35, Thomas 3-23, Smith 2-23, Crowder 2-8, Powell 2-4, D.Brown 1-9, Berrios 1-5, Montgomery 1-1. Cincinnati, Boyd 5-59, Uzomah 5-51, Tate 4-66, Mixon 4-26, Erickson 2-21, Eifert 1-12, Bernard 1-8.
MISSED FIELD GOALS—Cincinnati, Bullock 48.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.