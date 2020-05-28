Zagster shared some bad news Thursday. The bikeshare company will cease operations in the Roanoke Valley and remove all bicycles by June 12.
The company said it was ending its bike-rental program in the valley due to financial fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic. Zagster issued a news release that “[t]he effects of COVID-19 on our communities has been tragic. Sadly, the pandemic has also impacted Zagster's business, and it is with heavy hearts that we must inform you that Zagster will no longer be providing bike share services in your community.”
Zagster came to Roanoke in 2017, setting up 10 bike-rental docking stations around the city. Riders could rent bikes by downloading a smartphone app or buying monthly memberships that allowed them to use the bikes and leave them at other docking stations. The program was sponsored by Ride Solutions and several other local companies.
The service nearly doubled the number of stations and eventually expanded to Salem and Vinton. All bikes and stations will be removed.
The bike rentals had stopped during the pandemic. Zagster also announced that it was closing up in many other towns across the country where it had operated.
Ride Solutions director Jeremy Holmes said he was not surprised that the pandemic had forced Zagster to end service in Roanoke. He is hopeful that Roanoke will eventually have other options in the “micromobility” market, where people rent transportation to travel short distances for small amounts of time.
“[W]e know that bikeshare has been a success in the Roanoke Valley,” Holmes said in a news release, “and we also know that the micromobility market will adapt to the post-pandemic economic situation. We're confident that new mobility solutions will arrive that will allow us to revisit bikeshare - or perhaps something more exciting - in the next few years."
Rentable motorized scooters returned to Roanoke streets a few weeks ago. Lime, which rents scooters around the city, had closed for the winter, but reopened earlier this month.
Robert Gardner, Lime’s director of government relations, said that the company brought about 250 scooters to Roanoke and could increase that number to 400 by the end of June.
He said that Lime delayed bringing scooters back to Roanoke for two months as it came up with a plan for keeping riders safe during the pandemic. Scooters are cleaned with liquid sanitizers before they are brought out in public and they are cleaned whenever they are brought back to the warehouse for service.
Because the company cannot clean scooters between multiple uses by different riders, Lime asks people to use wipes on handlebars and brakes, wear gloves and masks when possible.
Gardner also pointed out that the Centers for Disease Control has said that chances of transmitting the coronavirus via surfaces is low.
“We pulled all of our vehicles worldwide out of an abundance of caution,” Gardner said. “We noticed that people were opening their [Lime] apps to see where they could find a scooter. People want to ride. We just ask that everybody stay safe and take precautions every time they ride.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.