In a whirlwind of political chants and sign-waving Saturday, nearly 800 women — and some men — swarmed Roanoke.
From Elmwood Park, they marched down Jefferson Street, took a right on Campbell Avenue, another right on Market Street and then back to the park on a route that will eventually take them to the ballot box this November.
Now in its fourth year, the Women’s March on Roanoke promoted what it called a “fierce feminist future” — one that most participants hoped would not include the reelection of the current president of the United States.
“Hey hey; ho ho,” they chanted. “Donald Trump has got to go.”
Although the political views of the marchers were no secret, the event was billed as a nonpartisan effort to encourage women to become more involved in elections — as candidates, organizers or voters — and all other aspects of civic life.
“I tell people: Democracy needs your voice,” said Ivonne Wallace Fuentes of Roanoke Indivisible, which joined the Blue Ridge Resistance Alliance of Virginia in organizing the march. “We need to have you at the table.”
In the four years since the first march, which was styled after the massive women’s protest one day after Trump’s inauguration in 2017, female candidates have been elected to Roanoke City Council, the Virginia General Assembly and Congress in growing numbers.
“You think about the mid-term elections two years ago. We had the pink wave, as they called it,” said Taylor Robertson of Martinsville, who marched Saturday while wearing a T-shirt that read: “A woman’s place is in the House and the Senate.”
Yet there was still cause for the sign that Rina Merian carried: “I want a woman president before I die.”
Merian, 56, said she was disappointed that Sens. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota last week became the most recent female candidates to withdraw from the race for the Democratic nomination.
“Society still feels that only a man can do the job and keep us safe,” Merian said. “Women have been doing a lot of things, but they’re in the shadows.
“We still have a long way to go.”
As she walked down Jefferson Street, carrying a sign that read “Tweet others the way you want to be tweeted,” Beth Clark said she hoped that, if nothing else, people who witnessed the march would be inspired to vote.
While the presidential election was on the minds of many Saturday, the Women’s March sought to raise awareness of a host of issues such as environmental degradation, climate change, sexual abuse, recycling, Planned Parenthood and the rights of gay, lesbian and transgender people.
In a speech before the march began, Emily Satterwhite, a professor of Appalachian Studies and an opponent of the Mountain Valley Pipeline, spoke of the day she spent 14 hours chained to an excavator in the pipeline right of way before she was removed by police.
“I could not stand by and watch the expansion of fossil fuels when the world is burning,” Satterwhite said.
“I’ve never been at peace the way I was that day.”
All of the topics covered were important, said Charlie Finn of Fincastle. But he said they were perhaps best encapsulated by the sign he carried: “Dump Trump. Dispense with Pence. Ditch Mitch.”
“We’re in a tough time,” he said. “And it could get worse.”
