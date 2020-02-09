Peter Volosin, a one-time Democratic candidate for Congress, is the second candidate to announce a bid for Roanoke City Council in November.
“The major industries that drove the valley’s economy for over 100 years are being replaced, and that brings new challenges in housing, infrastructure, and quality of life,” Volosin, 33, said in a news release. “We need the right leadership to navigate the city through this time of transition successfully.”
Volosin, 33, joins Luke Priddy, 28, state Sen. John Edwards’ chief of staff, in seeking three Democratic nominations for council. One incumbent, independent Michelle Davis, has said she is not seeking reelection. Incumbent Democrats Anita Price and Trish White-Boyd have said they have not decided whether to run again.
Former Mayor David Bowers announced a run for mayor last week, as well. Mayor Sherman Lea, a Democrat, has not said if he will seek another term.
Volosin, a native Roanoker, made an earlier run for office, seeking the Democratic nomination in the 6th House of Representatives district in 2018, finishing second. His other political experience includes serving as executive director of WinVirginia, a political action committee supporting Democrats running for the General Assembly last year.
The Patrick Henry High School graduate has a bachelor’s degree from Brown University and a master’s in urban and regional planning from Georgetown University. A swimmer who qualified for the 2008 U.S. Olympic Trials, he grew up around his father’s Roanoke eatery, Jimmy V’s.
Volosin said he’s currently starting a career as a real estate agent while serving as president of the Roanoke Diversity Center, representing Roanoke on the Roanoke Valley-Alleghany Regional Commission, and sitting on the Virginia Recreational Facilities Authority, the Roanoke Fair Housing Board and the Local Colors board.
Volosin said his priorities on council will be boosting small business development, encouraging mixed-income housing and enhancing transportation options in the city.
The Roanoke Democratic Committee will meet Feb. 20 to select their nomination method for the council and mayoral races, Chairwoman Beth Deel said. Candidates for the party’s nomination must file to run by 5 p.m. on March 26.
