LEXINGTON — The water level began to sink the moment construction crews breached the dam at Jordan’s Point Park in May. Today, the Maury River is about 5 feet lower than it's been in more than a century.
A swath of land upstream from the dam has emerged from the water and access ramps residents used for decades are now 4 feet too high.
“The water level dropping 4 to 5 feet really does the change the interaction between the park and the river,” Lexington planning director Arne Glaeser said. “How people approach the river has changed dramatically.”
Since the more than 100-year-old dam’s demolition, the city of Lexington has been working with citizens and a landscape design firm to create a master plan for Jordan’s Point Park. They’ll soon be determining what features could be improved now that the dam is gone and a new riverfront has been revealed.
Lexington’s city council first voted to remove the dam in 2017. The Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation, which monitors dam safety across the state, told the city it would need to either repair or remove the dam before its operating permit expired in the summer of 2019.
Repairing the dam, which had numerous cracks and holes throughout its foundation, would have cost between $2.5 million and $3 million, according to an engineering study completed in 2007.
But Department of Game and Inland Fisheries officials came forward with a plan to remove the dam with a pool of grant money and at no cost to the city.
Residents quickly divided over whether the dam should come down. Some shared concerns about safety — a 16-year-old boy drowned in the hydraulic churn beneath the dam in 2006. Others saw the recreational opportunities in the standing pool of water the dam created just upstream.
In the end the council voted twice to remove the dam — the initial decision in 2017 and again last year when a nonprofit group came forward with plans to save it just weeks before the city’s deadline to back out of its deal with the state agency.
The nonprofit’s plans were too vague and their proposal came too late, council members said.
Glaeser said people have still been enjoying the river since the dam’s removal earlier this year. He said he saw a number of people wading in the water that was once too dangerous to enter and people have still been boating, swimming and fishing.
The water may be lower, but the recreational opportunities are still present.
This fall, the city council selected Land Planning & Design Associates to lead the redesign efforts and the firm recently conducted a survey for citizen input. Results were sent to city staff this month.
“One thing that we found surprising: there wasn’t a call for a big project,” Glaeser said. “It was really about keeping the natural effect of the park.”
Survey respondents said enhancing access to the river was their highest priority. They suggested opening the river views, improving boat access, creating more picnic areas and adding a shoreline beach or deck on the newly exposed riverfront.
Residents also said they wanted improvements to the parking lot and restroom facilities and asked that the athletic field be maintained.
“Several comments stressed the need to preserve the park’s natural feel and to not overdevelop it,” the report from Land Planning & Design Associates read.
Citizens were conflicted on creating a place for boating or tube rentals. The firm’s report stated it would be a fun destination activity, but it could ruin the park’s charm and tranquility. The firm’s staff said many tubing rivers become crowded and a kiosk structure could add clutter to the park.
The design firm will be presenting two ideas for the park at a public meeting in January. City staff will take input from citizens, the city council and the planning commission before settling on one design.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.