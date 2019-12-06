Virginia has improved its national ranking on public health indicators, from 20th last year to 15th this year, according to a new national report by the United Health Foundation.
State highlights include decreases in smoking, air pollution and infant mortality, but a significant increase in drug-related deaths, an increase in chlamydia and more frequent mental distress, the report says.
Smoking has decreased 29% — from 20.9% to 14.9% of adults — since 2012; air pollution decreased 49% since 2003; and infant mortality has decreased by 44% since 1990 — from 10.6 to 5.9 deaths per 1,000 live births. Conversely, drug deaths increased 52% over the past three years — from 10.1 to 15.4 deaths per 100,000 people; chlamydia increased 6% in the past year; and frequent mental distress increased 21% from 10% to 12.1% of adults in the past four years.
The America’s Health Rankings report has tracked public health trends across the country over the past 30 years, highlighting progress and identifying challenges on both the state and national levels.
While the state did well in the rankings for several factors, including a low percentage of children in poverty and violence, it lagged most notably in the availability of mental health providers.
Virginia ranked 40th in the country for the number of mental health providers per 100,000 people, even as the nation overall has seen an increase in mental health providers. In the past four years, Virginians reporting frequent mental distress increased.
