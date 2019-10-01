The Virginia Department of Health on Tuesday said a Virginia resident has died from a severe lung injury associated with vaping.

The Health Department said the person, whose identity was not being released, lived in southwest Virginia. The death was reported by Cone Health in Greensboro, North Carolina, on Sept. 26.

As of Sept. 30, 31 people in Virginia had developed severe lung injuries, including the one who died. Nationwide, 12 other deaths in 10 states have been confirmed to have occurred from vaping.

The cause of the outbreak is unknown but is linked to e-cigarette use. Most of those sickened, though not all, have reported using THC products.

