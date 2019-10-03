RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia has kicked off its 22nd annual campaign for state employee workforce giving.
Gov. Ralph Northam announced the start of the “Commonwealth of Virginia Campaign” on Wednesday.
Over the years, donations from state workers have helped children, adults and veterans, including those in need of permanent housing and food security. Money raised through the campaign has also been given to programs that help animals and protect the environment.
Last year, the campaign raised $2.7 million in donations and benefited more than 1,000 participating charities.
