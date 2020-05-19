Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN BLACKSBURG HAS ISSUED A * FLOOD ADVISORY FOR... EASTERN ROANOKE COUNTY IN WEST CENTRAL VIRGINIA... THE CITY OF ROANOKE IN WEST CENTRAL VIRGINIA... WESTERN BEDFORD COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL VIRGINIA... SOUTHERN BOTETOURT COUNTY IN WEST CENTRAL VIRGINIA... NORTHEASTERN FRANKLIN COUNTY IN WEST CENTRAL VIRGINIA... * UNTIL 1115 AM EDT. * AT 717 AM EDT, DOPPLER RADAR INDICATED HEAVY RAIN THAT WILL CAUSE MINOR FLOODING IN THE ADVISORY AREA. UP TO TWO INCHES OF RAIN HAVE ALREADY FALLEN IN SPOTS OVERNIGHT IN THE VICINITY OF THE BLUE RIDGE. * SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE... ROANOKE... SALEM... VINTON... BEDFORD... BUCHANAN... TROUTVILLE... AND STEWARTSVILLE. ADDITIONAL RAINFALL OF 1 TO LOCALLY 1.5 INCHES IS EXPECTED OVER THE AREA THROUGH 9 AM. THIS ADDITIONAL RAIN WILL RESULT IN LOCALIZED MINOR FLOODING. THIS INCLUDES THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS THE NATIONAL D-DAY MEMORIAL AND ROANOKE REGIONAL AIRPORT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... WHEN IT IS SAFE TO DO SO, PLEASE SEND YOUR REPORTS OF FLOODING, INCLUDING MUDSLIDES OR FLOODED ROADS, TO THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE BY CALLING TOLL FREE AT 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. REPORTS AND PICTURES CAN ALSO BE SHARED ON THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE BLACKSBURG FACEBOOK PAGE AND ON TWITTER. &&