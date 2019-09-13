CHARLOTTESVILLE — The University of Virginia Board of Visitors focused on donations, fundraising and rankings in its regular meeting on Friday.
The university had a record year of new gifts and donations during fiscal year 2019, according to board materials and presentations, putting the school well on its way during a $5 billion capital campaign that will soon begin its public phase.
“It will really help secure the type of person we want to recruit,” said Carl Zeithaml, dean of the McIntire School of Commerce, of a $10 million gift from board member John Jeffries. The gift will endow the school’s deanship during Zeithaml’s final year in the position as he recruits his successor.
New gifts and pledges for the fiscal year stood at $606.9 million, 46% over the same period in FY2018. When combined with new future support, total commitments reached $849.8 million, a 53% increase over the previous year and an increase of 163% over the 10-year average of $322.6 million.
Recent news reports broke through some of the applause, however, in several comments about the UVa Medical Center’s aggressive billing practices and the university’s standing in the US News & World Report’s 2020 rankings (UVa fell out of the top 25 to No. 28).
“This has really sparked some strong concerns from the faculty,” said Ellen Bassett — a professor of urban planning and the chair of the Faculty Senate, which is the representative body for university professors — referring to the medical center’s billing and collections, the university’s slight slump in industry rankings and a recent story in The New Yorker about the MIT Media Lab’s lack of transparency around donations from financier and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
Staff are concerned about the collections practices, Bassett said, but they are also concerned that pressures within UVa to increase rankings and solicit donations might encourage university leadership to favor some academic disciplines over others or look for donations from questionable sources.
Some faculty perceive that science, technology, engineering and mathematics researchers receive more funding than humanities and social science researchers, Bassett said.
