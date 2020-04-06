Coronavirus mask

A woman and two children wearing face masks walk out of Whole Foods Market in Richmond on Saturday.

 DANIEL SANGJIB MIN | Richmond Times-Dispatch

The Virginia Department of Health reported Monday that 2,878 people in Virginia have tested positive for COVID-19.

That's an increase of 241 cases from the 2,637 reported Sunday.

The VDH also said that 24,521 have been tested for the virus in Virginia, and 497 people have been hospitalized.

There have been 54 deaths.

The state updates information based on counts submitted the previous day; numbers reported on the VDH website at 9 a.m. were current as of 5 p.m. Sunday.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments