The Virginia Department of Health reported Friday that 604 people in Virginia have tested positive for COVID-19.
That's an increase of 144 cases from the 460 reported Thursday.
The VDH also said that 7,337 have been tested for the virus in Virginia. There have been 14 deaths and 83 people have been hospitalized.
There are confirmed coronavirus cases in residents of 69 of Virginia's 133 cities and counties.
These numbers come for the VDH website. On March 19, state health officials said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers, and figures on the website might not include cases reported by individual localities or local health districts.
This is the breakdown of cases across the state according to the VDH website:
124 - Fairfax County
63 - Arlington County
55 - James City County
44 - Prince William County
43 - Loudoun County
29 - Virginia Beach
28 - Henrico County
18 - Alexandria
17 - Richmond
12 - Chesterfield County
12 - Newport News
11 - Charlottesville
11 - Stafford County
9 - York County
8 - Albemarle County
8 - Norfolk
5 - Chesapeake
5 - Hampton
5 - Harrisonburg
5 - Louisa County
5 - Williamsburg
4 - Danville
4 - Fauquier County
4 - Frederick County
4 - Mecklenburg County
4 - Rockingham County
3 - Fluvanna County
3 - Gloucester County
3 - Goochland County
3 - Manassas City
3 - Portsmouth
3 - Shenandoah County
2 - Accomack County
2 - Bedford County
2 - Culpeper County
2 - Hanover County
2 - Isle of Wight County
2 - Lee County
2 - Lynchburg
2 - Madison County
2 - Prince Edward County
2 - Prince George County
2 - Spotsylvania County
2 - Warren County
1 - Amelia County
1 - Amherst County
1 - Botetourt County
1 - Bristol
1 - Charles City County
1 - Fairfax City
1 - Franklin County
1 - Fredericksburg
1 - Greene County
1 - Halifax County
1 - Galax
1 - King George County
1 - Mathews County
1 - Nelson County
1 - Northampton County
1 - Nottaway County
1 - Orange County
1 - Pittsylvania County
1 - Poquoson
1 - Radford
1 - Roanoke County
1 - Rockbridge County
1 - Southhampton County
1 - Suffolk
1 - Washington County
This is breaking news. This story will be updated.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.