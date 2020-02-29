A Floyd County jury convicted an undocumented Mexican man Wednesday who had been found in possession of more than 35 pounds of meth and cocaine with intent to distribute, $115,000 in cash and a weapon and ammunition.
Sandro Bermuda Gaston was handed down two life sentences on possession of the massive amounts of meth and cocaine, and another eight years for possession of a firearm by an illegal alien and possession of the weapon with the drugs. A final sentencing hearing is set for May 19.
The drug haul and cash were found in concealed compartments when state police investigators searched two trailers on Pine Mountain Road — a major drug bust in Floyd County with numbers not often seen in rural drug arrests.
Officials said Gaston’s Ford F-150 pickup also contained a hidden compartment that replaced the passenger airbag, and the toolboxes had false floors hiding compartments below.
In a display of evidence, Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Ryan Hupp and Virginia State Police drug interdiction specialist Tim Stuart piled one pound of wrapped “bricks” of the 30 pounds of meth and a box containing several pounds of cocaine on the front of the witness stand in full view of the jury.
The jury took just short of two-and-a-half hours to return the four guilty verdicts and less than an hour to bring in the sentences. The gun sentences were at the bottom of the range specified by Virginia law, but the double life sentences on the drug charges of possession with intent to distribute topped the ranges.
The sentences brought the three-day trial to an end Wednesday afternoon. Much of the first two days consisted of testimony from 15 state police investigators and drug task force agents. The witness list exceeded 20 on the stand, with Hupp drawing testimony from lab techs, drug investigation experts and witnesses.
In his closing statement to the jury, Hupp said Gaston “is definitely a drug trafficker” and voiced concerns about “the massive impacts” on the county and its residents by the large amounts of drugs distributed by the operation.
Hupp said a gram, the measurement used most in sales to drug users, is just a miniscule part of the amount of drugs found under Gaston’s control. “We’re talking about 2,292 grams in a pound,” he added.
Defense attorney Dennis Nagel claimed his client was “just a patsy” framed by others who controlled the drugs and cash.
“He knew nothing about the drugs and money,” Nagel said.
Gaston decided not to testify in his own defense after another undocumented immigrant expected to testify chose instead to exercise his rights to avoid self-incrimination under the Fifth Amendment.
Gaston showed no emotion during the three days of trial, usually sitting with his hands in his lap and staring ahead. An interpreter translated the judge’s, attorneys’ and witnesses’ remarks into Spanish. When the verdict was announced, Gaston did not react. He had the same response to the two life sentences.
The investigation was part of a wider probe of suspected activity by Mexican cartels in Southwest Virginia.
