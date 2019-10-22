CHATHAM — Linda Echols knows at least the first names of all 47 students who ride on her bus, which runs a daily route for students from Chatham elementary, middle, and high schools.
With 48 years of experience driving school buses for Pittsylvania County Schools, Echols often sees her former students around town and drives many of their children on her route today.
“The parents that put their kids on my bus, they trust me with their kids,” she said.
Echols is one of 200 employees for the county schools transportation department. Comprised of 188 regular route drivers and a dozen others filling such roles as custodian, mechanic and director, the department workers have their work cut out for them to ensure each and every student arrives at home and school safely and on time.
Between paying the employees, purchasing and maintaining buses, fuel, and other costs, Pittsylvania County Schools incurred total transportation costs of nearly $7 million during the 2017-18 school year, according to the annual report on pupil transportation from the Virginia Department of Education.
To help offset some of the maintenance and gas costs, the county school division has applied for an electric school bus program through Dominion Energy, which could supply as many as four buses for the 2020-21 school year.
Maintenance
In all, the county school system has 220 buses in its inventory that are ready to go whenever needed. Still, about 188 buses hit the road each school day. Much of the work to keep the engines running smoothly is overseen by Jim Jones, the parts and labor specialist, who supervises a team of seven mechanics that inspect each bus every 25 days — the state mandates a 45-day inspection rotation — and are responsible for fixing any problems.
At the transportation department’s lone bus shop, located in Tightsqueeze near Chatham High School, the crews have to inspect 10 to 12 buses daily to make sure each vehicle hits the 25-day target.
“We do a lot of preventative maintenance,” Jones said.
Oil changes and routine maintenance are also done at the shop, which has three bays and three lifts.
Scott aims to replace the buses at around 15 years, but many of the older ones end up being used as spares.
Jones said that there are still some 2000 model buses on the roads, but most of those are being phased out or converted into spares, he said.
“You have to work with what you have,” he said.
For the current 2019-20 school year, the division bought 11 new buses.
In addition to the 220 buses, Jones and his team are responsible for maintaining several vans, vehicles for the superintendent and assistant superintendents, vehicles for the school nurses and all the lawn equipment for the high schools.
“It’s definitely something different everyday,” Jones said.
Electric buses
Pittsylvania County Schools recently applied for an electric school bus program with Dominion Energy. Scott said these buses, if granted, would be used in the Chatham area, where most of the routes are comparatively short.
With diesel buses getting somewhere between 6 and 9 miles per gallon, depending on age, Pittsylvania County school buses use roughly 267,000 gallons of fuel annually. This program could cut into those fuel costs and reduce emissions, one of the main reasons Dominion created the program, according to company spokeswoman Samantha Moore.
School districts that are selected for the company’s program will be responsible for fronting the cost that would come with a regular diesel bus — roughly $125,000 — while Dominion covers the rest of the $350,000 sales price of an electric bus. That cost does not include the infrastructure needed to charge it, which Dominion would also install.
The buses will utilize vehicle to-grid-technology, which means the vehicles’ batteries can serve as storage containers that can be used to put energy back into the grid.
The first phase of the Dominion program involves getting 50 electric buses on the road by the end of 2020. Phase two involves putting another 1,000 buses on the road annually over the next five years. With phase three, the goal is for every Virginia public school bus to be electric by 2030.
The current technology allows for electric buses to travel anywhere between 100 and 130 miles per charge, Moore said.
In cities, bus drivers often return the vehicle to the school division lot between and after routes. That’s where the charging station would be located. In counties, however, drivers often park their bus in their yard or neighborhood.
“In a rural area such as Pittsylvania County, it may never be feasible to have an entire electric fleet,” Scott said.
Dominion will announce which districts receive the buses by early December.
