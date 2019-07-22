BRISTOL — Three weeks after coal producer Blackjewel LLC declared bankruptcy and told its employees to stay home from work, many Virginia miners are navigating a period of limbo between being laid off and deciding whether to hold out hope that the company will fully reopen or pursue new job opportunities.
Some workers say they lost trust in the company after their paychecks from the end of June bounced and communication from the company was limited about when they can expect to be paid. Others are more optimistic that Blackjewel may reopen its 10 Virginia facilities and bring them back to work.
“It just makes you feel helpless,” said Francis Shortridge, whose husband and son worked at the P12 Flat Rock mine in Honaker until the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on July 1. Shortridge said her husband, John Paul, is looking to start a different job operating machinery at a company in Russell County while her son, Joshua, is considering mechanics training.
Joe Williamson, 33, worked at the D-17 mine at Jewell Ridge and doubts all of the affected employees can continue in the coal industry if Blackjewel doesn’t reopen the mines anytime soon.
“There aren’t that many mines here to handle 480-something people,” he said Monday. According to state data, 484 Virginians worked for the company in 2018.
As the bankruptcy proceedings unfold in U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of West Virginia, the company — the country’s sixth largest coal producer in 2017, according to the most recently available federal data — has yet to obtain long-term financing that would allow it to resume full operations.
However, the court has approved two loans to keep the company afloat.
After denying a proposed $20 million loan package, the court approved $5 million in emergency financing on July 3 to be used for security measures, “essential firefighting personnel,” professional fees of up to $500,000 and “other essential emergency expenses.”
Blackjewel used the money, in part, to bring 140 employees back to work across its operations. In total, the company said in court filings it has about 1,700 employees in Kentucky, Virginia, Wyoming and West Virginia.
On Friday, the court approved an additional $2.9 million in interim debit-in-possession financing.
The company said in court filings last week that it had used about $3 million of the initial $5 million loan. In the company’s request for the new financing, it included a cash flow forecast through Monday showing it needed $2.07 million to pay for insurance and $658,000 to cover payroll for employees who have returned to work.
The $2.9 million loan, the company said in court documents, is “short-term bridge financing.”
At a hearing Friday, Judge Frank Volk asked Blackjewel’s attorneys about the effect on workers.
Stephen Lerner, who represents Blackjewel, said amounts owed to employees would be at the “top of the food chain” in a restructuring deal, according to West Virginia Public Broadcasting’s report on the hearing.
But it’s unclear when or whether the company’s East Coast operations will return to full operation until Blackjewel reaches a deal for long-term financing.
“I won’t say it’s impossible, but I think at this point, with what we know, it’s less likely to happen in the East than in the West,” Lerner told the court, West Virginia Public Broadcasting reported. “And that’s simply because of the nature of operations and the cost structure.”
In total, the company owes about $11.75 million in payroll-related obligations to its East Coast employees as of July 1, according to a document filed with the court Saturday.
Williamson said he sold a vehicle to pay for groceries and also filed for unemployment. He’s now considering welding and heavy equipment operating classes so he can learn a new skill.
“The only thing you can do in a situation like this is move on,” said Clinton Lester, who worked as a foreman at D-17. He said he’d be skeptical of returning to Blackjewel if he’s called back.
“If I’m working somewhere that’s going to take care of me, why [would I] go back somewhere that hurt me?” he said.
In an update to employees Monday, Blackjewel said its management “continues to do everything possible to secure additional financing to safely resume as much of Blackjewel’s operations as possible and to bring more employees back to work.”