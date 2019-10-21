DANVILLE — A meeting on preventing maternal deaths had stretched into its second hour when a woman in the audience stood, her pregnancy apparent.
Dr. Rochanda Mitchell, a fellow at the University of Virginia, said she plans to give birth where she works, as it’s the best place for herself and her newborn should they run into complications. But that isn’t the only reason. She also thought about her skin color.
“If I were to go to another hospital in labor, they don’t know who I am, an implicit bias might come in,” she said. “It’s sad that I had to consider it.”
African American women in Virginia die within a year of giving birth at a rate more than twice as high as that of white women. Virginia’s medical examiner’s latest report looked at maternal deaths over 15 years between 1999 and 2014. For every 100,000 live births among black women, nearly 80 died, while white women died at a rate of 34.2 per 100,000 live births.
Death rates are highest in Southwest Virginia and the Eastern Shore.
This past summer, Gov. Ralph Northam created a task force and charged it with improving maternal health and eliminating the racial disparity in five years.
Last week's meeting in Danville was one in a series of community roundtables being held across Virginia — although none is scheduled in the Roanoke and New River valleys — to gather information in developing a plan. The next meeting is set for 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center in Abingdon. While organizers have delved into racial disparities at other meetings, they are expected in Abingdon to talk more about the role that substance use plays in maternal deaths.
Traci DeShazor, deputy secretary of the commonwealth, moderated the meeting in Danville. She said social status, income and education don’t protect African American women from poor maternal health outcomes.
“There’s increasing evidence that the chronic stress of racism actually impacts health prior to pregnancy, during pregnancy and after pregnancy,” she said.
Early prenatal care and consistent care following childbirth is key, said Dr. Allison Durica, director of Carilion Clinic’s high-risk clinic. She said expectant moms are often told erroneously by social services that they must wait until they are approved by Medicaid before seeking care, which delays management of chronic diseases and increases the likelihood of poor outcomes.
Also, she said, obstetricians are managing chronic diseases because primary care physicians are reluctant to care for pregnant women, and after birth there’s no continuity of care for women.
Dr. Chris Chisholm, professor of obstetrics and gynecology at UVa, agreed. He said women aren’t heard.
“Medical professionals will interrupt the patient for the first time about 18 seconds into when they start telling their story,” he said. “One of the best things you can do is take the time to let them tell their story, and unload everything that comes with that story.”
Chisholm said half of maternal deaths are related directly to pregnancy, such as hemorrhaging, embolisms, hypertension or infections.
The other half, the types of deaths that are increasing, are those related to heart disease, stroke and other chronic conditions.
“They occur more disproportionately in women who enter their pregnancy not having adequate care for that condition,” he said.
Members of the panel and audience also talked about the need for more OBs and midwives, and for home visits.
Mitchell asked the task force to include patient education in its plan.
“I made sure I was in the best health possible because I knew what the statistics are. There are a lot of people out there who don’t know what the statistics are,” she said. “If you come in overweight, if you have diabetes while pregnant, if you have hypertension, or you are not in your best health or are addicted to some type of drug, that puts you at a greater risk.”
