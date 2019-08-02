LYNCHBURG — Crews spent much of Friday repairing power lines and clearing roadways of downed trees after a severe thunderstorm brought torrential rain and gusty winds to Lynchburg.
The storm drenched the city with more than two inches of rain, according to the National Weather Service. The rain quickly overwhelmed the city’s sewer system and made at least half-a-dozen roads impassable late Thursday and early Friday, according to a news release from the Lynchburg Police Department.
By Friday morning, the flooding had subsided, allowing crews from local power and utility companies to begin making repairs on power lines damaged in the storm. Additionally, city crews worked to remove fallen trees and other debris.
As of late Friday afternoon, work remained to be done on two roadways: Link Road and College Drive. Traffic was restricted to one lane for most of Friday on Link Road near Gregory Lane, while College Drive was entirely closed.
At its height, the storm knocked out power for more than 4,000 customers across the Lynchburg region. By late Friday, nearly 1,200 customers remained without power.
The outages forced several businesses and institutions to close, including the University of Lynchburg and the main branch of the Lynchburg Public Library on Memorial Avenue.
Earlier Thursday, a severe thunderstorm dumped golf ball-sized hailstones on southwest Roanoke County and adjacent parts of the city of Roanoke. Thunderstorms remain in the forecast through the weekend.