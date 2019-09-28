State fair’s attractions flying high

Human cannonball Tina Miser (above) goes airborne during opening day festivities at the State Fair of Virginia at Meadow Event Park in Doswell on Friday.

Juliet Lamb (middle), 9, of Madison tends to her cows. Also on Friday, 4-year-old Graycen Melton of Chesterfield (bottom)tries to get the announcer’s attention during the pig races.

The fair, which offers a full slate of shows, contests, exhibits and rides, will be in full swing until Oct. 6. For details, go to statefairva.org.

Get the day's top stories delivered to your inbox with our email newsletter.

Recommended for you

Load comments