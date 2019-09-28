State fair’s attractions flying high
Human cannonball Tina Miser (above) goes airborne during opening day festivities at the State Fair of Virginia at Meadow Event Park in Doswell on Friday.
Juliet Lamb (middle), 9, of Madison tends to her cows. Also on Friday, 4-year-old Graycen Melton of Chesterfield (bottom)tries to get the announcer’s attention during the pig races.
The fair, which offers a full slate of shows, contests, exhibits and rides, will be in full swing until Oct. 6. For details, go to statefairva.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.