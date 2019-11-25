ABINGDON — As two Southwest Virginia banks prepare to merge, several corporate employees of Abingdon-based Highlands Union Bank will be laid off as a result of their employer being acquired by First Community Bank.
The banks’ parent companies — Highlands Bankshares and First Community Bankshares of Bluefield — announced the signing of a merger deal in September.
Once the transaction is complete, First Community is expected to have total consolidated assets of over $2.8 billion, according to a previous news release.
In recent weeks, Highlands employees who were not offered a permanent position at First Community were given information about severance benefits and their last date of service.
First Community expects 33 or fewer employees “will be severed from the corporate staff,” according to Sarah Harmon, First Community Bank’s senior vice president, general counsel and corporate secretary.
The severance dates range from Jan. 17 to Sept. 30, 2020, Harmon said.
First Community does not expect the merger to affect branch staff immediately, and Highlands Union branch staff will become First Community employees “in comparable roles” on Jan. 1, Harmon said.
Executives have still not decided whether any Highlands branch locations will close after the acquisition.
Harmon said officials “will continue to evaluate the resulting combined branch network and make any branching decisions at the appropriate time.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.