The words “Camille” and “Nelson County” are forever linked in the minds of many Virginians, and rightfully so, considering the 125 deaths and landscape-altering torrents that central Virginia county suffered on Aug. 19-20, 1969.
But weather systems do not respect geographical boundaries, and though Nelson County was the bull’s-eye for 2 feet or more of rain in less than 12 hours, Camille’s remnants caused death, destruction and misery in surrounding counties as well.
Rockbridge County, just west of the Blue Ridge from Nelson County, suffered what on just about any other day would be considered a catastrophic blow, with 23 deaths and the Maury River decimating much of Buena Vista and Glasgow. Eleven of those deaths came from just two families. Damage in Rockbridge County from Camille’s remnants was estimated at $30 million.
The Maury River’s crest of 31.23 feet at Buena Vista on Aug. 20, 1969, remains the highest on record, 14 feet above flood stage and almost 5 feet higher than the same river reached there in November 1985 with the remnants of Hurricane Juan, infamous in the Roanoke Valley for the “Flood of ‘85.” The Maury River has never topped 20 feet at Buena Vista at any time other than those two events involving hurricane remnants.
Glasgow recorded 6.53 inches total of rain on Aug. 19 and 20, 1969 — an amount that typically creates severe flooding in our region, but not the epic amounts in feet on the other side of the Blue Ridge that night. Buena Vista’s rainfall total is missing after the first 1.48 inches fell on Aug. 19, the weather station likely washed away, with no further data from that site until October of that year.
For the Roanoke and New River valleys, the night of Aug. 19 and early morning hours of Aug. 20, when the remnant circulation of what had been Hurricane Camille passed just to the north, were stormy and rainy, but nothing extraordinary. Blacksburg collected 2.32 inches of rain and Roanoke 1.76 inches of rain on Aug. 19 and 20, fairly heavy totals, but nothing close to the catastrophic flooding unfolding in Nelson and Rockbridge counties. Rainfall amounts dropped off to only a half-inch southward at Wytheville and Danville.
Camille was not a case of widespread, general effects for Western and central Virginia, but rather local and extremely intense impacts.