RICHMOND — State revenues grew by $175 million in September and $367 million in the first quarter of the fiscal year compared with the same periods a year ago, but Secretary of Finance Aubrey Layne has seen this scenario end badly before.
The financial results “demonstrated robust growth” in almost all of the revenues that Virginia relies upon to run state government, Layne said in a letter to Gov. Ralph Northam on Tuesday.
Sales taxes were up by more than $26 million in the month and $56 million in the quarter, almost entirely because of a new law requiring collection of taxes on internet sales, and payroll income taxes continue to outpace the estimate required to fund the current budget.
But Layne cautioned that the biggest boost came from the most unpredictable and unreliable source — estimated income taxes, those not withheld from paychecks for self-employed Virginians or people cashing in capital gains.
Non-withholding taxes rose by 17.2% in September over the same month last year for an increase of $71 million.
For the first three months of the fiscal year, estimated tax payments were up by 16.5%, or more than $87 million, far ahead of an annual estimate that predicts a 3.5% decline compared with the previous year, when tax collections ballooned because of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act that President Donald Trump signed in late 2017.
“Historically, however, the commonwealth’s general fund revenue picture will not become clear until final payments are collected from individuals and corporations next spring,” Layne told the governor.
Five years ago, when he was secretary of the Department of Transportation in the first year of Gov. Terry McAuliffe’s term, a rosy revenue picture that fall turned into a $2.4 billion revenue shortfall by late spring.
“It all has to deal with tax policy,” Layne said in an interview.
Northam welcomed the revenue results as good news for Virginia’s economy.
“The strength of Virginia’s economy continues to contribute to positive revenue growth and low unemployment,” the governor said in a statement.
