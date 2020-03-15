During the afternoon of Sept. 23, 1918, Wiley W. Eastwood left work early, complaining of chills and a fever, and went to his bed in his Highland Avenue home.
Friends visited him the next morning, when news of his grave condition made rounds of the neighborhood. By noon, Eastwood was dead — the first Roanoke resident to die of influenza during the infamous “Spanish flu” pandemic of 1918.
Over the next month, more than 4,000 Roanokers were struck with the flu, as sickness swept up citizens from all walks of life: orphans, railroad workers, soldiers, millhands, health care workers, college students and scores more.
Some 85 people died in 31 days, according to Roanoke historian Nelson Harris, who wrote about the 1918 flu pandemic in his book “Hidden History of Roanoke.”
Perhaps 50 million people died worldwide during the flu outbreak in 1918-19, a number that included 675,000 Americans, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Nearly 12,000 Virginians died of the flu, 10 times more than died on the battlefields during World War I.
Roanoke had experience fighting disease pandemics in its early boomtown years. The stagnant, unsanitary downtown, where disgusting rivulets of animal and human waste flowed in the open down muddy streets, served as a giant Petri dish for germs and disease.
Roanoke newspapers often carried reports of residents being struck with “the grippe,” an old-fashioned name for flu-like illnesses. During the 1890s, Roanoke was scarred by smallpox and flu outbreaks. Typhoid struck hard in 1902, and a virus killed 54 children in 1911.
As bad as the 1918 flu pandemic was in Roanoke, the virus flared up again in the winter of 1920 and killed 100 more people.
Today, as Roanoke joins the rest of the world in trying to fend off another global pandemic, the response to the swift and deadly outbreak of influenza in the fall of 1918 still holds a few lessons.
Back then, city officials and health experts were slow to quarantine sick people, cancel public events or tell residents to stay indoors — “social distancing,” as has become the all-too-familiar admonition. It didn’t help matters that the flu arrived in Roanoke just as thousands of people flocked to the Greater Roanoke Fair, the biggest public event of the year.
The first flu cases arrived in Virginia just weeks earlier, appearing in the many Army camps and Navy bases around the Commonwealth in September 1918. Thousands of soldiers fell seriously ill. The disease quickly was transmitted to the general population.
According to Harris, a boy from the Baptist Orphanage in Salem became sick soon after returning from a work trip to Hopewell, not far from Camp Lee, which was where some of the first Virginia cases were known.
Within a week, 23 sick boys filled the orphanage’s infirmary.
Across the county at Hollins College, more than 80 students fell ill with flu-like symptoms. At nearly the same time, a 30-man crew of Norfolk & Western Railway workers had to be hospitalized with the flu after returning by train from Pearisburg in Giles County.
Even as the sick became more numerous, local doctors were confident that the disease had been quickly contained.
Dr. Brownley Foster, the city’s health director, told residents “there is no occasion for panic in Roanoke.” He told a crowd at Roanoke High School to take a “sane, calm view” of the outbreak. After all, a Roanoke newspaper called the disease merely “just the same old grippe we’ve always known.”
Relieved Roanokers continued to attend lodge meetings, dine in restaurants, hang out in pool halls, go to theaters and pack dance halls. Certainly, no one saw any reason to cancel the grand fair down by the banks of the Roanoke River in South Roanoke.
Dr. George Lawson visited Hollins College and reported the situation was “very satisfactory.” A day or two later, student Louise Mapps died.
Bell Litchford, a man who lived in Northwest Roanoke, was the third to die from the flu, followed soon by a Mrs. J.B. Junkin.
At the Baptist orphanage, 105 boys were sick. They were heroically cared for by veteran nurse Mary Dunton, who stayed by the boys’ beds, fed them and slept in the infirmary even as she herself became ill.
By early October, she became the fifth person in the Roanoke Valley to die from the flu.
Foster, the health director who had calmly urged Roanokers not to panic just days earlier, swiftly changed course. As 80 to 90 new cases of the flu were reported each day in Roanoke, according to Harris’ book, Foster convened meetings with the local health board and persuaded city fathers to effectively shut down the city.
The city council ordered all churches, schools, theaters, bowling alleys, pool halls, dance floors and other public gathering spots to close. Foster also recognized that the city had a severe shortage of doctors, because as many as 36 Roanoke physicians were serving in the armed forces for the war effort, according to Harris.
Those, of course, were white doctors. Many black doctors who were not allowed to serve in a segregated army were still in the city and were available to treat Roanoke’s African American community, which possibly kept the mortality rates low — of the 85 flu-related deaths in Roanoke, only seven were black, according to Harris.
As the pandemic spread, the local Red Cross dispatched black nurses to tend to sick white people in their homes, something unheard of in the Jim Crow South, but according to Roanoke newspapers, the women were graciously welcomed by the suffering families.
The health department and Red Cross were on a war footing against the outbreak. Foster even found himself combating a 1918 strain of “fake news” when patients refused to take medicine because they had heard a rumor that Germans had contaminated the nation’s aspirin supply with influenza germs.
Snake-oil salesmen proliferated, even without the help of the internet or social media. Newspaper advertisements were all they needed to promote their miracle elixirs.
Meanwhile, by Oct. 15, more than 2,100 people were sick. Nine days later, the number was 3,426 out of a city population of 60,000.
Women from the twine mill in the Norwich neighborhood volunteered as nurses. Eleven of the 13 volunteers became sick.
After about three weeks of the city-wide lockdown, new cases of flu ebbed. A few churches and theaters were allowed to reopen on a limited basis by early November. Schools reopened and the local football season resumed.
Harris wrote that 4,001 Roanokers had been sick that October, with probably another 2,000 not reported. Deaths fell from an average of three a day in October to one per day in early November.
On Nov. 11, 1918, The Roanoke Times headline blared “Peace on Earth,” as news of the Armistice and the end of the war supplanted news of sickness and death.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.