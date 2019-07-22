RICHMOND — Richmond police were trying to detain a man amid what they called a “disorderly crowd” Sunday night when a gun stowed in a man’s backpack “discharged unexpectedly” and struck an officer in both legs, authorities said Monday.
The officer was scheduled to undergo surgery later Monday but is expected to make a full recovery, police said Monday afternoon in a news release providing an update on the incident .
At 9:27 p.m. Sunday, officers were called to the 2600 block of Fifth Avenue for what police called a “disorderly crowd.”
The crowd dispersed as officers arrived, and police tried to detain one member of the group, police said. As they tried to stop the man, a handgun discharged, wounding an officer, police said.
“Detectives have determined that the weapon, which was being carried concealed inside a backpack by that individual, discharged unexpectedly,” police said.
David B. Ford, 22, of the 700 block of Hallwood Farms Drive in Henrico County, has been charged with carrying a concealed weapon, a misdemeanor.
Though only a single shot was fired, the officer was struck in both legs, according to police.
“I’m glad our officer is going to fully recover,” said Police Chief William Smith. “I’ve visited with him in the hospital. He’s in good spirits. His family is with him. Other officers are visiting him as well. It will be a good day for this department when he returns to active duty.
“It’s the unknown threat that every officer must face when they are asked to respond to calls like this one.”
Police have not identified the wounded officer.