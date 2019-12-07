RICHMOND — A Richmond couple who used to be homeless got married at the Dominion Energy Christmas Parade on Saturday.
Donald McWilliams Jr. and Roberta McWilliams tied the knot early Saturday morning in a tiny mobile chapel behind the Science Museum of Virginia while the marching bands were warming up and majorettes were twirling their batons.
A few minutes later, they joined the Christmas parade, waving from the porch of the tiny chapel and carrying “Just Married” signs.
“I’ve always loved the parade,” Donald McWilliams said. “The excitement, the hoopla, the weather.”
Plus, it was inexpensive.
A wedding in the tiny chapel typically costs anywhere from $180 to $500. The McWilliamses are hoping to use the money they saved on their wedding to buy a house.
“When we met we were homeless,” McWilliams said. “My second wife had died and it wiped me out financially. Roberta had just moved here.”
The couple met when they were both living in a Super 8 motel. Donald, 60, is a meat cutter at Publix; Roberta, 56, is a florist at Kroger. Since they met, they found more permanent housing. But it’s their dream to buy a house in Richmond or Chesterfield County.
Inside, the tiny chapel has a peaked roof, six cathedral-shaped windows, two tiny pews and a bathroom. The 100-square-foot structure has a steeple outside and can squeeze up to 20 people inside.
“I always wanted to open a wedding chapel,” Bil Malbon, creator of the tiny chapel, said.
An ordained Baptist minister, he wanted to build a full-size wedding chapel that could hold 200 people when he retired, but when the recession hit, he realized he needed to downsize his dreams.
Enter: the tiny chapel.
Like the tiny house movement that offers housing on a smaller, more affordable scale, the tiny chapel does the same for weddings. Malbon has been operating the tiny chapel for the past four years and, last year, it hosted more than 250 weddings.
The Richmond Heritage Federal Credit Union sponsored the tiny chapel, which ran as a float in the parade.
Thousands of people turned out Saturday to watch giant balloons, floats and marching bands on Broad Street for the Christmas parade.
Mayra Arucha, 40, and her son, Danny, 18, served as first-time handlers for the giant Frosty balloon.
“We came to the Christmas parade once before, maybe 10 years ago. I told myself, ‘The next time I see it, I want to be in it,’ ” Arucha said. “When you’re in it, you feel like you’re part of the community.”
This year’s parade featured a variety of spectacles besides the newlyweds. The fleet of new three-wheeled RVATuksTuks (which look like a cross between a scooter and a shuttle) made an appearance, as did synchronized hip-hop dancers and the professionally made-up merriment characters from Kings Dominion’s WinterFest.
Kristen and Mike Madayag bundled up their four kids, ages 2 to 9, in warm winter clothes to watch the parade.
They recently moved to Richmond from Lynchburg and wanted to check out the Christmas parade for the first time.
“They love the floats,” Kristen Madayag said as a giant gingerbread man floated by.
After the parade, they planned to get lunch and pick up a Christmas tree.
As for getting married at the Christmas parade?
“I had a ball,” Roberta McWilliams said.
It was her first time attending the Christmas parade. And her first time getting married.
Her dream, she said, is “to be married and not be in debt.”
For more information on Tiny Chapel Weddings, go to http://tinychapelweddings.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.