CHARLOTTESVILLE — A reward has been offered for information leading to an arrest in the vandalism of the Robert E. Lee and Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson statues in Charlottesville.
The $1,285 reward was donated by a “citizen,” according to Charlottesville Police Department Spokesman Tyler Hawn.
According to Hawn, the Charlottesville police do not necessarily publicize rewards offered through Crime Stoppers, an independent organization that forwards tips about criminal investigations to police.
Hawn said that the independent organization decides when to share information about rewards with the public. A state representative for Crime Stoppers did not return a request for comment before press time.
Recent instances of vandalism occurred this fall; in September, someone tagged the statues with “1619” graffiti, referencing the year the first ship carrying enslaved Africans arrived in Virginia.
In October, the statues appeared to have been damaged in two separate incidents; several figures on the bases appeared to have been gouged.
Earlier this month, city officials removed an amateur tripwire and camera, placed in an apparent effort to catch potential future vandals.
No suspects have been arrested to date, but the vandalism cases remain under investigation, Hawn said. Anyone with information about the incidents is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (434) 977-4000.
