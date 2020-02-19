A pregnant woman who was shot Tuesday night in Henry County has died due to her injuries, according to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office.
Krystal Anne McReynolds, 34, of Bassett, was transferred to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital in critical condition after being shot in the face outside a house in Fieldale, authorities said earlier.
The child that she was carrying was lost. On Wednesday night, officials announced that McReynolds also died.
A Fieldale man, 35-year-old Thomas Christopher McDowell, has been arrested and charged in the shooting. He was initially charged with aggravated malicious wounding, use of a firearm in commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Charges of second-degree murder and use of a firearm in commission of a murder are now being added to the case, said the sheriff’s office. McDowell is currently being held without bond in the Henry County Jail.
The county’s investigation remains ongoing, authorities said, and additional charges are expected.
Anyone who has information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at (276) 638-8751 or through the Crimestoppers Program at 63-CRIME (632-7463).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.