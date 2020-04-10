The Virginia Department of Health reported Thursday that 4,509 people in Virginia have tested positive for COVID-19.
That's an increase of 467 cases from the 4,042 reported yesterday. There have been 121 deaths.
The VDH also said that 35,459 have been tested for the virus in Virginia, and 772 people have been hospitalized.
Because of a lack of widespread testing, long wait times for results and lags in reporting, Virginia is likely to have significantly more COVID-19 infections than the confirmed cases that the Virginia Department of Health reports each day.
The state updates information based on counts submitted the previous day; numbers reported on the VDH website at 9 a.m. were current as of 5 p.m. yesterday. On Tuesday, VHD noted on its site that its counts are "updated daily before 10 a.m. Numbers are preliminary and close out at 5 p.m. the day before posting. Case counts reflect what has been reported to VDH by healthcare providers and laboratories."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Just think how many people have it that you don’t know about yet.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.