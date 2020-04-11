COVID-19 cases 041120

A screen capture from the Virginia Department of Health’s COVID-19 data as of 11 a.m. Saturday.

 Virginia Department of Health screen capture

The Virginia Department of Health reported Friday that 5,077 people in Virginia have tested positive for COVID-19.

That's an increase of 568 cases from the 4,509 reported the previous day. There have been 130 deaths — an increase of nine from the previous day.

The VDH also said that 37,999 have been tested for the virus in Virginia, and 837 people have been hospitalized.

Cases in Montgomery County jumped from 18 to 31 in the VDH's daily update. Numbers in the rest of the Roanoke and New River valleys remained fairly stable.

Cases reported elsewhere in the New River Valley: one in Floyd; 2 in Giles; 4 in Pulaski County; and one in Radford.

Cases reported in the Roanoke Valley: 17 in Roanoke; one in Salem; 13 in Roanoke County; 22 in Botetourt County; and 14 in Franklin County. Neighboring Bedford County has 15; Craig County has two. 

Because of a lack of widespread testing, long wait times for results and lags in reporting, Virginia is likely to have significantly more COVID-19 infections than the confirmed cases that the Virginia Department of Health reports each day.

