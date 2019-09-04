The National Rifle Association made a $200,000 donation this week to Virginia House Majority Leader Todd Gilbert, R-Shenandoah, an unusually large investment in state politics for the Fairfax County-based gun-rights organization.
Prior to Tuesday’s six-figure donation, the NRA had made just $13,500 in direct donations to Virginia GOP groups in 2019, according to the Virginia Public Access Project. The NRA has made an additional $12,231 in independent expenditures supporting Republican candidates.
Gilbert, a pro-gun lawmaker who represents a bright-red district and is not in serious danger of losing his seat, could use his PAC to distribute the money to Republicans in more competitive districts.
The check’s size demonstrates the high stakes for gun policy in an election year that will decide which party controls the General Assembly for the 2020 session.
“It pales in comparison to the millions that Mayor Bloomberg has already pledged to bring New York-style gun control to Virginia,” Gilbert said when asked about the NRA’s donation.
Everytown for Gun Safety, a gun-control group launched by former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg, has said it plans to spend $2.5 million to help Democrats flip Republican-held seats in Virginia.
Gun policy has long been a dividing line in Virginia politics. The issue was elevated earlier this year by the mass shooting in Virginia Beach, which prompted Gov. Ralph Northam to call the legislature into a special session on gun issues. Republican leaders accused the governor of politicizing a tragedy and abruptly adjourned the session, sending all the bills to the Virginia State Crime Commission for a study that won’t be completed until after the November elections.
Northam and his Democratic allies have proposed universal background checks, red flag laws, a ban on assault-style weapons and reinstatement of Virginia’s former one-handgun-a-month law as ways to reduce gun deaths. Republicans have focused more on mental health resources and law enforcement programs designed to curb gun violence in at-risk urban neighborhoods.
Democrats characterized the NRA’s contribution to Gilbert as a reward for putting off votes on gun-control bills.
“Follow the damn money,” Democratic Party of Virginia spokesman Jake Rubenstein said in a written statement. “The NRA is paying Virginia Republicans to block common sense safety measures.”
In 2015, the last year the entire General Assembly was up for election, the NRA made $49,100 in contributions and $430,712 in independent expenditures.
That year, Everytown spent roughly $2.4 million to support Democrats.
