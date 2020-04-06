Virginians should wear face masks outside to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus, Gov. Ralph Northam said Monday.
Northam, speaking at a news conference in Richmond, cited guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released Friday that said people should wear non-medical cloth masks.
“If a person is wearing a face covering, it is less likely that droplets from a sneeze or from talking will spread out into the air, and if you’re wearing a face covering, it can offer some level of protection against those droplets,” Northam said. “It also makes you more aware of accidentally touching your face. You don’t need a medical grade mask to do this; in fact, you can make your own.”
Northam showed off his own mask, which he said was made by the Department of Corrections.
The CDC had initially recommended that only those with COVID-19 symptoms wear masks.
"Cloth face coverings fashioned from household items or made at home from common materials at low cost can be used as an additional, voluntary public health measure,” the CDC said in a statement last week.
Virginia law bars people from concealing their face, a measure passed in the 1950s aimed at unmasking the Ku Klux Klan. The felony carries a maximum of five years in prison.
Northam said the law would not be used to charge people wearing the masks to mitigate COVID-19’s spread.
“If you are wearing this face covering for the purpose of protecting yourself medically, nobody in Virginia will give you any problems; nobody will write any citations,” he said.
The state on Monday reported 2,878 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, an increase of 241 from Sunday. There have been 54 deaths, according to the state.
Few localities in the Roanoke and New River valleys saw increases to their case numbers Monday. Roanoke added one, upping its total to 11, and Montgomery County also saw a single addition, which puts that county's tally now at five confirmed cases. Bedford also rose from four to five cases.
A new online dashboard run by the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association launched Monday provides additional, and in some cases conflicting, numbers. The dashboard says that 1,194 people who are either confirmed or suspected of having COVID-19 are currently hospitalized across Virginia.
According to the dashboard, 538 of those hospitalized have tested positive for COVID-19, while 656 of those hospitalized have tests still pending. Of those hospitalized, 387 are in the intensive care unit and 285 are on a ventilator.
This number shows a significant difference in reporting from the Virginia Department of Health, which reported 497 cumulative hospitalizations Monday morning based on data collected as of 5 p.m. Sunday. The health department reports only positive cases, not those that are awaiting results.
A lack of testing and a delay in laboratory results has stunted the Virginia Department of Health in its ability to track how widespread COVID-19 is throughout the state.
Statewide, Sunday's testing totals showed a drop-off from recent increased activity. The 850 tests completed marked the first time in 11 days that the test tally had dipped below 1,000 results. From March 27 until this week, the number of daily tests has ranged between 1,148 and 2,557, for a daily average of 1,667 tests. The daily average for cases confirmed during that period is 220; the statewide total released Monday was 241 new cases.
According to the new dashboard, Virginia hospitals report having 1,900 ventilators that are not currently being used by a patient. Eleven hospitals have told VHHA that they are having difficulty obtaining personal protective equipment in the next 72 hours.
Also Monday, the Virginia Department of Corrections reported that 19 inmates — 18 of them at two facilities for women and one at an outside hospital — and nine staff have tested positive for the virus less than a week after the first cases were confirmed behind bars.
The department, which manages nearly 30,000 inmates in more then 40 facilities said it has taken measures to help keep COVID-19 out of the prisons and to curb its spreading once inside. Officials said they are following the guidelines of the CDC and Virginia Department of Health.
The number of cases at the Virginia Correctional Center for Women, a 500-inmate prison in Goochland, doubled from Sunday to Monday, from six to 12, said the department.
Advocates and critics continue pleas to the Northam administration to release more inmates. Parole ended for crimes committed on or after Jan. 1, 1995. The administration says there are nearly 2,600 inmates who are eligible for parole or eligible for geriatric release by the parole board.
Staff writer Neil Harvey contributed information to this report.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.