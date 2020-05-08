Virginia is moving forward with a plan to allow businesses to reopen with modifications as early as next week.
“We are not opening the floodgates here,” Gov. Ralph Northam said Friday. “We are not flipping a light switch from closed to open. When the time is right, we’ll turn the dimmer switch up a notch.”
Northam has been facing pressure from both sides of the question of when to reopen since restrictions were put into place more than a month ago to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
Virginia will reopen in three phases, and Northam said people won’t notice a major difference during the first phase.
“Our efforts have slowed the spread, but they have not cured the disease,” Northam said. “I don’t want people to let their guard down.”
Nonessential retail stores can reopen, but they can’t have more than 50% capacity. People will only be able to dine at restaurants with outdoor seating. Hair stylists and barbers can reopen, but they can only operate by appointment and must wear face coverings.
Entertainment and amusement businesses and fitness facilities will stay closed. State parks can reopen for day use, and private campground can reopen as long as campers are spread out at campsites.
There will still be a 10-person limit to social gatherings, and people are still advised to use face coverings. Businesses are still encouraged to continue teleworking.
Churches will be able to hold services inside again, but must limit attendance to 50% capacity.
“We are dealing with a new normal,” Northam said.
The Virginia Department of Health reported Friday that the state has 22,342 COVID-19 cases, an increase of 772 over the 21,570 reported Thursday.
The 22,342 cases include 21,274 confirmed cases and 1,068 probable cases. Also, there are 812 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia — 787 confirmed and 25 probable. That's an increase of 23 total deaths from the 789 reported Thursday.
In April, the health department started including probable COVID-19 cases and probable deaths in the state's overall tally. Probable cases are people who are symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19, but have not been confirmed with a positive test.
The state said 143,220 COVID-19 tests have been conducted on Virginians, and there have been 3,059 hospitalizations.
Fairfax County, the state's most populous locality with more than 1.1 million people, has the most cases with 5,338 and 227 deaths.
There are coronavirus cases in 130 of Virginia's 133 cities and counties. Only Bath, Bland and Dickenson counties don't have cases.
The health department said there are 260 outbreaks in the state, 150 in long-term care facilities. These facilities also account for 470 of the state's 812 deaths attributed to the virus.
Health department data breaks down statewide cases by age group:
- 0-9: 377 cases; 1.7%
- 10-19: 776 cases; 3.5%
- 20-29: 3,078 cases; 13.8%
- 30-39: 3,853 cases; 17.3%
- 40-49: 4,078 cases; 18.3%
- 50-59: 3,897 cases; 17.5%
- 60-69: 2,820 cases; 12.7%
- 70-79: 1,580 cases; 7.1%
- 80+: 1,811 cases; 8.1%
Officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the health department website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.
Richmond Times-Dispatch contributed to this report.
