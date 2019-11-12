RICHMOND — Gov. Ralph Northam joined hands with Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan on Tuesday in a commitment to fix one of the most vexing transportation bottlenecks in the Washington region — the crossing of the Potomac River at the American Legion Bridge.
The total project cost is about $1 billion, to be funded through public-private partnerships, with a goal of no public cost, said Alena Yarmosky, a spokeswoman for Northam. The bridge carries the Capital Beltway across the Potomac between Fairfax County and Montgomery County, Maryland.
The agreement announced at a regional transportation forum in Washington, is symbolic and practical, as the two governors — a Democrat from Virginia and a Republican from Maryland — agreed on a plan to replace a bridge crossing that routinely leaves drivers waiting in traffic backups on both sides of the Potomac.
For Northam, the Capital Beltway Accord comes exactly a year after Virginia landed Amazon’s $2.5 billion East Coast headquarters and a week after Democrats gained control of the General Assembly with a majority rooted in the Northern Virginia suburbs, where commuter traffic is a dominating daily concern.
“A new bridge means commuters will get to work and back home faster,” the governor said in a written statement.
Sen. Dick Saslaw, D-Fairfax, who soon will become Senate majority leader, said: “It needs to be done.”
Virginia intends to do it without any cost to state taxpayers, as it did in 2016, when the state awarded a contract to an international consortium to widen more than 22 miles of Interstate 66 outside of the beltway. That deal allows the consortium to keep new toll revenues for the next 50 years, while saving the state $2.5 billion to expand the highway.
For Hogan, a moderate Republican in a strongly Democratic state, the deal will bolster a sweeping plan for improving Interstates 495 — the Capital Beltway — and 270, despite resistance from Maryland residents in its path, especially in Montgomery County.
“Drivers on the Capital Beltway face some of the worst traffic congestion in America,” he said in announcing what he called “a once-in-a-generation achievement for the Capital Region.”
Under the plan, the two states will jointly fund replacement of the existing free lanes and add two tolled express lanes 3 miles in each direction between the George Washington Parkway in Virginia and River Road in Maryland.
Maryland owns 79% of the bridge, formerly called the Cabin John. It will be responsible for replacing eight general purpose lanes, or four in each direction. Virginia will be responsible for 21% of the cost, as well as half the expense of building four new express lanes across the Potomac.
Each state will be responsible for building two tolled express lanes between the George Washington Parkway and River Road, with Virginia running the northbound lanes and Maryland the southbound lanes through private companies that would pay the up-front costs in exchange for future toll revenue.
Currently, about 235,000 vehicles cross the American Legion Bridge each day, but it’s common for many of them to wait for 15 minutes or longer to travel the last 3 miles to the bridge, Northam said in an appearance with Hogan at the Capital Region Transportation Forum in Washington. “You don’t need me to tell you what the problem is.”
“That’s bad for commuters, it is bad for our regional economy and it is simply not sustainable,” he said. “So we are reaching across the river and across the aisle to do something about it.”
Virginia already has announced a new public-private partnership agreement with Transurban to extend the high-occupancy toll lanes the Australian company already operates for the state on the Capital Beltway from Interstate 95 to the Dulles Toll Road.
The existing plan, dubbed Project Next, would take the lanes to the bridge and add connections at the Dulles Toll Road and the George Washington Parkway. The new accord would extend the HOT lanes across the Potomac into Maryland, reducing congestion on free lanes by 25%, while increasing traffic capacity on the bridge by 40% and adding paths for bicyclists and other pedestrians, the two states said.
“Right now, the system isn’t working for anyone,” said Joe McAndrew, director of transportation policy at the Greater Washington Partnership, which co-sponsored the regional transportation forum with the Greater Washington Board of Trade. “The tolls, if done properly, can be a game changer.”
Trip Pollard, a Richmond-based attorney at the Southern Environmental Law Center, supports replacement of the bridge as a way to relieve a major transportation bottleneck in the region without building another bridge across the Potomac as an “Outer Beltway” that environmentalists strongly oppose.
However, Pollard called the proposed widening of the bridge from eight to 12 total lanes “troubling,” especially without additional plans to expand public transit options or adopt land-use policies that reduce demand.
“What you’re trying to do then is pave your way out of congestion,” he said. “That’s a lot of asphalt.”
Maryland hopes to begin work on its part of the project by 2022, with construction expected to take at least five years. Hogan also wants to extend high-occupancy toll lanes from the bridge to the intersection of I-495 and I-95 north of Washington, but he faces intense opposition in parts of the region for his existing proposal to widen Interstate 270 and the Beltway leading to the American Legion Bridge.
However, he said the new agreement with Virginia would result in “less traffic, more peace of mind, cleaner air and a better quality of life for hundreds of thousands of area residents and commuters for decades to come.”
The agreement also represents a major step forward in government cooperation in a region that often has lacked it. It builds on an agreement reached last year by Virginia, Maryland and Washington to provide an additional $154 million in annual funding to repair a troubled Metro transit system the jurisdictions consider critical to the region’s economy.
Jason Miller and Jack McDougle, CEOs of the Greater Washington Partnership and Board of Trade, respectively, called the agreement “a momentous step towards improving the performance and reliability of our transportation system.”
“The American Legion Bridge is the link between Fairfax and Montgomery counties, which host over 35 percent of the region’s jobs and households,” they said in a joint statement. “It is a critical connection, yet it is well beyond capacity and the resulting traffic creates daily frustration and lost productivity for the region’s residents, workers, and employers.”
“Today’s announcement is the beginning of a serious cooperative effort to give these commuters their valuable time back,” they said.
