“Hello, everyone, on this glorious, chilly morning,” said Boston-based artist Napoleon Jones-Henderson. “I am extraordinarily excited about the fact that these pieces are now here.”
Speaking to a crowd Friday outside the Melrose Branch Library, Jones-Henderson was referring to his three sculptures installed Thursday on the grounds, at that moment still covered by tarps. The three sculptures together make a single series, “Rhapsody in Knowledge.”
Roanoke Mayor Sherman Lea told the audience how fitting it was that art bearing that title stood at that site. “Knowledge is what we’re pursuing together across the community though initiatives like the collaborative Star City Reads program, which prepares young students to learn. The library is an important part of that pursuit.”
Unveiled, the enamel on metal sculptures displayed eye-popping colors and designs influenced by African motifs. Jones-Henderson fabricated all three in a shape he calls a “curvilinear rectangle,” which he considers more dynamic than the regular rectangles one normally associates with paintings hanging on a wall.
Jones-Henderson also drew inspiration from a visit he made to Roanoke in January 2019. He met with residents and business owners in the Melrose-Orange section of the city to solicit ideas, and conducted workshops for students at Hurt Park Elementary and William Fleming High schools, taking their drawings back with him to Massachusetts to use for inspiration.
“I owe a lot to the larger community of Melrose,” Jones-Henderson said, adding, “I’m especially happy to see my posse here today,” referring to more than a dozen William Fleming art students who were on hand to help with the unveiling. “We had a lot of fun doing the exercises that we did, and they created a lot of colorful energy that helped to drive the composition that you will see here.”
“It’s a great honor,” said William Fleming art student Kobe Chanthavixay, 17. “I get to see a lot of people who are grateful for his work. It inspires me to do more things, to help out the community, to show my work.”
Since 1968, Jones-Henderson has been a member of arts group called AfriCOBRA (the acronym stands for African Commune of Bad Relevant Artists) that started in Chicago. The artist said he looks to create “visual music,” and elaborated on the word choice in his title, citing the definition of a rhapsody as “a one movement work that is episodic yet integrated, free flowing and improvisational,” that creates space for “tranquility, introspection and self-improvement.”
Jones-Henderson’s $40,000 project was selected by the Roanoke Arts Commission out of 77 applicants and funded by the city’s Percent for Art Ordinance. The plan had been for the sculptures to premiere in July during the grand opening of the new Melrose library, but the works weren’t finished at that time.
“This was the last piece I was involved in,” said Susan Jennings, who retired last year as Roanoke’s arts and culture coordinator. “It feels marvelous to see.”
“The beauty of this one was the engagement of the young people with the artist,” said her successor, Douglas Jackson. “You had every generation represented here. That’s what the library does for us, brings everybody together.”
