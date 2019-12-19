RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia is going replace nearly 10,000 highway lights with LED lights that use less energy and increase visibility, according to Gov. Ralph Northam.
Northam on Wednesday announced a new contract with Trane to replace more than 9,600 lights on Virginia roads, rest areas and weigh stations. He said the upgrade will result in fewer greenhouse gas emissions and save the state $4.6 million by 2036.
The new lights are expected use reduce energy consumption by 50% and will start being installed in the spring of 2020.
