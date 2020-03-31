coronavirus.jpg

The Virginia Department of Health reported Tuesday that 1,250 people in Virginia have tested positive for COVID-19.

That's an increase of 230 cases from 1,020 reported Monday.

The VDH also said that 13,401 have been tested for the virus in Virginia, and 165 people have been hospitalized.

There have been 27 deaths in the state.

(This is breaking news. This story will be updated.)

