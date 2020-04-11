Montgomery County saw a 72% increase in confirmed cases of COVID-19, from 18 to 31, on Saturday, the same day as Virginia topped 5,000 total confirmed cases for the first time.
The Virginia Department of Health reported Saturday that 5,077 people in Virginia have tested positive for COVID-19. That's a statewide increase of 568 cases from the 4,509 reported the previous day. There have been 130 deaths — an increase of nine from the previous day.
The VDH also said that 37,999 have been tested for the virus in Virginia, and 837 people have been hospitalized.
Although health officials typically do not address details of specific cases or circumstances, New River Health District Director Dr. Noelle Bissell said Saturday that Montgomery County's recent jump — a 72% increase between Friday and Saturday — did not surprise her.
"We expected it as we markedly increased testing," Bissell said. "Here, statewide and nationally, there are likely many more. We know there are lots of folks who are minimally symptomatic and probably not getting tested."
New River Health District Epidemiologist Jason Deese added: "Most of the people we have tested in the past two weeks are at elevated risk either because of known or likely exposure. So we very much expected to have an increase and positive tests."
In the Central Shenandoah Health District, Harrisonburg has seen its numbers leapfrog over the past week: From 27 reported cases on Monday, to 39 by Thursday, then 57 on Friday and, with Saturday's update, 79 reported cases.
Botetourt and Franklin counties, and Roanoke, each showed one new case in the latest update, leaving those localities with 22, 14, and 17 cases, respectively.
Floyd County has reported its first case of COVID-19, according to Saturday's report. A prior report of a positive test, on Thursday, turned out to be a data error.
Elsewhere in the New River Valley, Saturday's totals remained unchanged: Giles has two; Pulaski County, four; and Radford, one.
In the Roanoke Valley, most areas stayed the same as well: Roanoke County has 13 and Salem has one. Neighboring Bedford County has 15; Craig County has two, according to the VDH website.
Because of a lack of widespread testing, long wait times for results and lags in reporting, Virginia is likely to have significantly more COVID-19 infections than the confirmed cases that the Virginia Department of Health reports each day.
Also on Saturday, the New River Valley Public Health Task Force announced it will open a drive-thru testing site Tuesday at the New River Valley Fairgrounds in Dublin. That will operate from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
That site will be closed to the public. It is only open to those with letters of authorization from the department of health's New River Valley Health District.
The Richmond Times-Dispatch contributed to this report.
Just think of all the cases that are not being reported, especially in nursing homes. But if they don’t open the economy soon, the sky will fall. If you go to Walmart it appears to be business as usual.
