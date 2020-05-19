The state’s mental health agency said Tuesday that 14 workers and patients are being treated for COVID-19 at seven of Virginia’s psychiatric hospitals.
Since the pandemic spread to Virginia, 27 other staff members and patients have had the disease but have since recovered.
The Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services began last week to report on the number of cases of the virus within its facilities and of the cases and deaths reported by its licensed providers.
Between March 28 and May 2, 19 people died of the virus while receiving an array of services that include substance use, mental health and developmental disability services.
The department is requiring its licensed providers to report cases and deaths. The numbers released last week show 200 cases of COVID-19 among clients that occurred between March 7 and May 12. The cases appeared to peak the week of April 12 through May 1, with many of the infections occurring in people with developmental disabilities between the ages of 36 and 65.
The department does not report where any of the providers or their clients are located. It expects to update this information once a week, and to publish twice a week results of testing within the state’s 12 psychiatric hospitals.
As of Monday, Northern Virginian Mental Health Institute had five staff members who tested positive. Central had three staff members and one patient with the virus, and four staff and one patient awaiting test results.
Catawba, Eastern State, Southwestern Virginia Mental Health Institute and the Virginia Center for Behavioral Rehabilitation each had one case among its staff.
All of the testing results most likely were reported to the Virginia Department of Health’s surveillance system, but the mental health agency is keeping a separate log.
On Tuesday, the health department reported 32,145 cases of the virus across Virginia, up 1,005 from Monday.
The number of deaths rose by 27 to 1,041 from Monday to Tuesday.
There have been 307 outbreaks in long-term care and other congregate settings, prisons, health care facilities and schools. Of these, 4,223 cases and 614 deaths resulted from 183 outbreaks in long-term care that includes nursing homes, assisted living and group homes.
Some of the behavioral health department’s clients live in these settings.
I will keep asking until I get an authoritative answer: Does the term “cases” mean the sum total of positive Covid-19 tests or the total number of people who have tested positive, maybe multiple times? Bottom line, how many distinct, individual people have had, or currently have, the virus, both in Virginia and the US?
Maybe this will answer your question:
https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/2020/05/07/how-is-vdh-calculating-the-number-of-people-tested/
